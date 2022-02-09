Fresh £750,000 campaign to transform beloved Acorns Children's Hospice

Annette Weston with five-year-old Jude at Acorns

Acorns Children’s Hospice was saved from closure last year after falling into financial problems in 2019 due to rising running costs.

The support of communities across the region was integral to the rescue, and bosses are now making a further plea for help so that the charity can enhance its facilities at the Walstead Road centre in Walsall and transform the areas children and families spend precious moments.

The Acorns Room to Grow Appeal will raise funds towards a number of significant upgrades, including the 10 children’s bedrooms where children stay for short breaks, emergency or end-of-life care.

In the past year the charity has cared for more than 700 children and almost 1,000 families across the West Midlands and Gloucestershire.

Inside Acorns Children's Hospice

The news sent shockwaves across the region as families expressed their dismay, but it prompted an outpouring of support as the £2 million Save Acorns Black Country Hospice Appeal was launched, supported by the Express & Star.

More than half of the £2m appeal was raised by public donations, with emergency funding from the Government linked to the lockdown helping to take the fund to its target.

“I think it’s been a beautiful journey in one sense,” said Acorns chief executive Toby Porter.

“The hospice was saved because of the support of the local community and growing awareness of the importance of the children’s hospice in the Black Country.

“What we’ve been aware of is how much love and support is out there for Acorns.

“Now the future is secure, and with the help and generosity of the local community, individuals and businesses, we can dream about transforming the areas where children and families spend precious moments.

“This is about offering our wonderful children’s hospice care to a new generation.”

At Acorns Children's Hospice

Due in part to past financial constraints this will be the first time major refurbishments will have taken place at the hospice since it opened, more than 20 years ago.

Mr Porter said: “This really is an exciting project.

“The hospice has been part of the community for well over two decades, touching the lives of countless children and families.

“The local community have been incredible and once again they will be integral to the success of this new appeal. So many local people responded when the hospice was under threat in 2019.

“They pulled out all the stops to help save this vital children’s hospice.

“We hope that that this new and exciting appeal will capture the imagination just as powerfully.

“The level of nursing care and emotional support our teams provide at the hospice is second to none.

“With the support of the local community, we can create a hospice building where children and families can enjoy the highest standards of décor and facilities to match.”

Inside Acorns Children's Hospice

He said the experiences for children and families using the hospice will be greatly enhanced by some of the planned changes.

“When our hospice was built, all the windows to the bedrooms looked out to the gardens but the doors are not wide enough to roll the beds out,” Mr Porter said.

“We will be fitting double French doors. You can also do so much with LED lighting and projection – you can create magical environments. We think this will make Acorns even more special.”

He said the building would be extended to create a new arts and crafts room, which will also make the dining room bigger.

The arts and craft room was named ‘Isabella’s Place’ in 2021, in honour of Isabella Lyttle from Walsall, who spent many happy hours among the glitter and crayons, and in gratitude to the huge efforts of her parents Mark Lyttle and Jen Day as part of the community effort to save the hospice. Plans also include new carpets and decor, upgrading electrics and introducing a piped oxygen supply to the bedrooms.

Mr Porter says work could start as early as June, with the pace of the project determined by how much and how quickly funds can be raised.

During the pandemic, the hospice remained open every single day, providing the vital services local children and their families needed 24 hours a day.