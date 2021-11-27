Christmas shoppers offered easy walk-in Covid vaccinations and boosters

Covid-19 vaccines being prepared for Health and social care workers at the Life Science Centre International Centre for Life in Newcastle, one of the seven mass vaccination centres, which will open on Monday to the general public as the government continues to ramp up the vaccination programme against Covid-19. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 9, 2021. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

People eligible for their first, second or COVID-19 booster jab can walk in with no appointment necessary.

Children aged 12 and over 40s, health and social care workers or people aged 16 and over with certain health conditions can also get their booster jab, provided they had their second dose six months ago or more.

Walk-in appointments are available at over 50 sites across the Black Country and West Birmingham were available this weekend, including The Saddlers Vaccination Centre in Walsall and Tipton Sports Academy.

The new walk-in site in the Mander Centre, Upper Mall, Central Arcade, opposite Rymans, the site will be open for eight weeks and will provide first, second and booster doses for eligible adults, as well as single vaccines for 12-15-year-olds.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for NHS Black Country, said: "As Christmas festivities start to get underway, it’s never been more important to come forward for your COVID-19 vaccine, whether that’s a first or second dose, or for those eligible, a booster dose.

"The ‘grab a jab’ weekend is a perfect opportunity for people to protect themselves and help make the Christmas period safer for all. With over 50 sites across the Black Country and West Birmingham available for drop in vaccines this weekend, it’s never been easier to get vaccinated. It’s fantastic that our new vaccination site in Wolverhampton’s Mander Centre is also now open for walk-in appointments from this weekend.

"Having a site located in this prime position will ensure local people have easier access to vaccinations, where they can drop in for a vaccine at a time that is convenient for them, or even while they’re out doing their Christmas shopping.

“I would like to thank Wolverhampton Council and the Mander Centre for hosting the vaccination site, and would encourage anyone who is due a vaccine to come and pay us a visit. Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your friends and your family, especially as we approach Christmas, so please don’t delay and come forward as soon as possible.”

Steve Wheaton, The Mander Vaccination Centre and The Saddlers Vaccination Centre site lead, said: "We know that Christmas is a hugely important time when people want to get together with family and friends and celebrate. That’s why going into the festive season we want to give our local communities the maximum protection against COVID-19.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated and our walk-in sites are perfect for those who want to drop in at a time that suits them, with no appointment necessary. Following on from the great success of The Saddlers Vaccination Centre, we’re delighted to open our new vaccination site in the Wolverhampton Mander Centre.

"We have a brilliant clinical team and fully trained vaccinators working from the site, providing us with additional capacity to roll out vaccines to local people in the heart of city centre. I hope that anyone who is due a dose of the vaccine will take this opportunity and get it done over the weekend, to not only help protect themselves but also those around them too.”