Leisure pool reopens to customers

Refurbishment works at Crystal Leisure Centre includes paintings of fish on the slides and a new tiki hut

The pool at Crystal Leisure Centre, in Stourbridge, Dudley, reopened to customers on Saturday.

Upgrades have been carried out to a water slide, the changing rooms and the wave machine.

But Dudley Council, which runs the site, warned of lengthy waiting times due to reduced crowds as a result of coronavirus.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member responsible for leisure centres, said: "It’s fantastic that we are able to re-open the leisure pool for youngsters to enjoy free swimming over the school summer holidays.

"It is always a big draw for families so I would ask people to be patient and understanding with staff who will be doing their best to get everyone in as quickly and as safely as possible."

The slides have undergone a tropical-themed revamp, with a local artist painting fish and other sea creatures on it.

It will seem like fish are swimming when water flows through the slides again.

The wave machine also been refurbished, while the changing rooms have been demolished and completely remodelled.