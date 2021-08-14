Leisure pool reopens to customers

By Jamie BrassingtonStourbridgeHealthPublished:

A leisure pool at a Black Country swimming centre has reopened after a refurbishment.

Refurbishment works at Crystal Leisure Centre includes paintings of fish on the slides and a new tiki hut
Refurbishment works at Crystal Leisure Centre includes paintings of fish on the slides and a new tiki hut

The pool at Crystal Leisure Centre, in Stourbridge, Dudley, reopened to customers on Saturday.

Upgrades have been carried out to a water slide, the changing rooms and the wave machine.

But Dudley Council, which runs the site, warned of lengthy waiting times due to reduced crowds as a result of coronavirus.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member responsible for leisure centres, said: "It’s fantastic that we are able to re-open the leisure pool for youngsters to enjoy free swimming over the school summer holidays.

"It is always a big draw for families so I would ask people to be patient and understanding with staff who will be doing their best to get everyone in as quickly and as safely as possible."

The slides have undergone a tropical-themed revamp, with a local artist painting fish and other sea creatures on it.

It will seem like fish are swimming when water flows through the slides again.

The wave machine also been refurbished, while the changing rooms have been demolished and completely remodelled.

The leisure pool and 25m have been drained, repaired, cleaned and refilled.

Health
News
Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

Senior Multi-Media Journalist@JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News