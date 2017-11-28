Inadequate Darlaston care home in special measures after keeping residents waiting nearly an hour for food

C&V Orchard Residential Care Home in Station Street, Darlaston, has been rated inadequate by the CQC across the board after inspectors found that staff ‘didn’t always make sure residents had enough to eat and drink’, with concerns also raised about safety at the home.

The home, which provides care and accommodation for up to 32 elderly people, was also found to have made seven breaches of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 and one breach of the Care Quality Commission (Registration) 2009 during the inspection.

The CQC report reads: "At our previous two inspections in June 2016 and May 2017 we saw people were kept waiting for their meals to be served for periods exceeding 50 minutes.

"At this inspection people continued to experience delays in receiving their meals. One person told us, 'I want my dinner but I have to wait, it's always like this.'

"We saw people were sat for periods exceeding 35 minutes before receiving their meals."

You can read the full CQC inspection report here

The unannounced inspection at the home took place on September 20 and 21 and saw the home's rating slip from requires improvement to inadequate.

Staff were also criticised over moving and handling techniques by inspectors.

Advertising

The report reads: "Staff did not have the skills and knowledge they required to meet people's needs.

"For example we saw numerous occasions when unsafe moving and handling techniques were being used.

"As a result people were placed at risk of harm.

"In addition we saw that staff did not ask people for consent when delivering care and were restricting people's movement around the home."

A spokesperson for the home said: "We are now working hard to ensure we are up to the CQC's standards."