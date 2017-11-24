100 Masters: Black Country talent honoured ahead of festival in Wolverhampton

The region's best will be celebrated at the 100 Masters one day pop-up festival in the heart of Wolverhampton tomorrow.

Stars such as Satnam Sanghera, Ellie Simmonds OBE, Hugh Porter MBE and The Fizzogs were among the list of those set to be recognised.

Taking place at Starworks Warehouse, in Frederick Street, the day will offer visitors a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the work of 100 different Black Country creators.

Atmosphere is buzzing in here! Great selection of work for each of the masters. I love how we represent the Black Country at times like this! ❤️#100masters pic.twitter.com/QqaGic3UxI — Clare Butler (@CButler_Star) November 24, 2017

Speaking at the pre-launch this evening, Kerry O'Coy, who was behind the Creative Black Country initiative, said: "The campaign started around 18 months ago and we started to ask people from the Black Country to name people brilliant in what they do.

"We had hundreds of nominations and then commissioned artists to represent them in a variety of different ways. It is incredibly diverse."

Inspirational words placed on the floor in here. One of my faves is from @ninderjohal ! #100masters #keepgoing pic.twitter.com/mxsrgGzr4u — Clare Butler (@CButler_Star) November 24, 2017

The shortlisted Masters were chosen via a panel selection process and came from a dazzling breadth of backgrounds, ages and areas of the region.

Entry to the Festival is free. Workshops are on a first come first served basis.