100 Masters: Black Country talent honoured ahead of festival in Wolverhampton

By Clare Butler | Featured articles | Published:

A wealth of Black Country talent in the form of award-winning authors, designers, green-fingered gardeners and inspiring athletes is set to go on display this weekend.

Looking at a photograph of himself in the display is blacksmith artist Lofty Wright, of Darlaston

Looking at some of her displayed work is photographer Laura Dicken, of Bilston

People attending the event

Punjabi song lyricist Harbans Jandu, of Wolverhampton

People at the event

Displaying some of his microscopic art is Willard Wigan

Sculptural artist Luke Perry, of Wordsley

Guest speaker Preet Gill MP

Creative director Parminder Dosanjh, of West Bromwich

Kal Kapur, and Jas Kapur, both of Wolverhampton

Steve Johnstone, of Smethwick, and Shah Aslam, of Birmingham

Saffi Price, of Newbridge, and Heather Rous, of Castlecroft

Donna Welling and Alfonso Urso, of Alfonso & Sons Ice Cream, both of Willenhall

Cyclist and commentator Hugh Porter

Vivien Davis, of Sutton Coldfield, and Jacqueline Lacey, of Wordsley

Anita Lonsbrough and Hugh Porter

The region's best will be celebrated at the 100 Masters one day pop-up festival in the heart of Wolverhampton tomorrow.

Stars such as Satnam Sanghera, Ellie Simmonds OBE, Hugh Porter MBE and The Fizzogs were among the list of those set to be recognised.

Taking place at Starworks Warehouse, in Frederick Street, the day will offer visitors a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the work of 100 different Black Country creators.

Speaking at the pre-launch this evening, Kerry O'Coy, who was behind the Creative Black Country initiative, said: "The campaign started around 18 months ago and we started to ask people from the Black Country to name people brilliant in what they do.

"We had hundreds of nominations and then commissioned artists to represent them in a variety of different ways. It is incredibly diverse."

The shortlisted Masters were chosen via a panel selection process and came from a dazzling breadth of backgrounds, ages and areas of the region.

Entry to the Festival is free. Workshops are on a first come first served basis.

