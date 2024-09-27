Three flood alerts across the Black Country from the Environment Agency as heavy rain hits the region

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The West Midlands has been hit by heavy rain and storms throughout Thursday which continued overnight into Friday morning.

Rail travel between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury has been disrupted amid flooding in Wellington with other areas hit by the downpours too.

Flood alerts have been issued for three areas as the Environment Agency warns ‘flooding is possible. The areas are:

1) River Sow and River Penk

River levels have risen at the Deepmore Farm river gauge following recent heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible throughout today Friday 27/09/2024. Flooding is affecting low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Sow between Great Bridgeford and Shugborough, the River Penk between Coven and Stafford, the Sandyford Brook, the Rising Brook, the Ridings Brook and the Saredon Brook.

Further rainfall is forecast this morning.

We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences and clearing weed screens.

Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and stay aware in case further warnings are issued.

The Environment Agency added: "This message will be updated this evening Friday 27/09/2024, or as the situation changes."

Flood alert area: Low-lying land and roads between Great Bridgeford and Shugborough on the River Sow, between Coven and Stafford on the River Penk, on the Sandyford Brook, on the Rising Brook, on the Ridings Brook and on the Saredon Brook.

Flood warnings are in place

2) River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire

River levels are forecast to rise at the Swindon gauge as a result of expected heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible this evening and overnight into Friday, 27/09/24. We are issuing this message as a precaution.

Further rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours.

We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.

Please avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

The Environment Agency added: "This message will be updated on 27/09/24, or as the situation changes."

Flood alert area: River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire.

3) Upper Tame

River levels are forecast to rise at the Brookvale Road gauge as a result of expected heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected to begin between 01:15 and 06:15 tomorrow, 27/09/24. We expect flooding to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Tame between Horseley Heath and Castle Vale and the Ford Brook between Walsall and Bescot.

Further rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours. We expect river levels to rise until 03:00 on Friday, 27/09/24.

We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.

Please avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

The Environment Agency added: "This message will be updated by 17:00 on 27/09/24, or as the situation changes."

Flood alert area: Low-lying land and roads between Horseley Heath and Castle Vale on the River Tame and Bescot on the Ford Brook.