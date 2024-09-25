Second fundraiser launched to help families after lightning strike caused fires in four homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Residents were evacuated from their homes after lightning struck in Kitchen Lane in Essington, near Wolverhampton, on Saturday evening.

Fire crews were called to tackle the flames at about 9.10pm.

The Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed on Monday that no-one was injured in the fires.

Online fundraisers have since been set up to help two of the affected families, including a JustGiving page which had raised more than £4,000 of its £20,000 target as of Tuesday afternoon.

The fundraiser aims to replace "everything" for a family-of-four, including clothes, furniture and "the whole house contents" which were lost.

A statement on the JustGiving page read: "I've set this up for my best friend and her three daughters as last night her house was struck by lightning which caused a devastating four-hour fire which the fire brigade fought but now she and her three daughters are homeless and lost absolutely everything.

"She is a single parent and not got any insurance so as you can imagine this has been a huge shock and devastating for them all as they've lost their whole life memories, home and all their worldly possessions. So please give whatever you can no matter how small they will be extremely grateful. Thank you.

"Your kindness will help them rebuild their home, it won't take away what they have lost but it will help them get back on their feet."

Separately, a GoFundMe page was set up for a family-of-five impacted by the fire who lost "all their personal and essential belongings", generating more than £4,000 in the first 24 hours.

To donate to the JustGiving page, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/debbie-woodley-1? and to contribute to the GoFundMe page, go to gofundme.com/f/family-home-hit-by-lighting-burnt-down.