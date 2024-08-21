Must be a stag do! Staffordshire family shocked as stag grazes on front garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Katie Smedley woke up in the morning to take her bins out just like any other regular day – however, she didn't expect to be greeted by a majestic stag only meters away from her front door.

Katie has lived on Deavall Way in Cannock for four years, moving from an estate in Wednesfield with her partner James and their two daughters, Rosie, nine, and Daisy, eight.

"I couldn't believe it, I just froze, I was in awe. It was so amazing to see," said Katie as she was first faced with the fantastic-looking creature.

"I got my partner and kids and they were just as shocked as I was, my two girls could only say 'Wow!'. He just munched on the berries, trotted around and walked off."

Katie was shocked as she left her house only to be greeted by a wild stag

The stag had wandered onto the garden to graze on the family's berry brush, having a peak around before heading off back into the woodland.

Katie said: "I have never seen a stag, to be honest, It looked amazing and really healthy. We just stayed calm and just watched.

"We have lived here for about four years now, and it's the first time I've ever seen one. Our family absolutely loves nature so it was great to see."

Stags in the Cannock area regularly wander onto private addresses in search of food, the majority of time wandering back off to their heard who is usually waiting nearby.

Katie continued: "It was very exciting, I mean what a wonderful experience. It was that close you could hear it breathing. What a wonderful experience."