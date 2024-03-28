Litter warning renewed after duck left struggling to eat due to plastic bottle holder

The duck, on the Walsall Canal, near Pleck Road, was left fighting for its life after its neck and beak became constricted by a plastic six-pack can holder.

The duck's plight sparked outrage from the RSPCA, who renewed a litter warning, urging everyone to dispose of their litter appropriately.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Bal Dhamia said: "This poor duck was really struggling to swallow and I was concerned that he would starve to death or snag the plastic ring on something and then drown.

"I needed to get him out of the canal as soon as possible if we were going to help."

The animal welfare officer shared her story of rescuing the duck, sharing just how much effort goes into rescuing animals safely when they become trapped.

Bal continued: "He was part of a group of ducks near the bridge crossing over Pleck Road. As they were a bit nervous, they kept their distance initially. I took my time to show them I wasn't a threat, feeding them and gradually making them more comfortable in my presence.

"This did the trick and I was able to get much closer. It took about 30 minutes for the stricken duck to build enough confidence to get close enough to me but finally, I took the chance and managed to rescue him from the water and rushed him to our Newbrook Animal Hospital in Birmingham to be examined and treated."

The RSPCA recognised the West Midlands as having one of the biggest litter problems in all of England and Wales, coming fifth with 437 incidents of animals affected by litter reported to the RSPCA in the last four years.

Bal continued: "While the Walsall Canal unfortunately does have litter issues, this is part of a much wider problem. We deal with thousands of avoidable incidents every year where animals have been impacted by litter.

"Old drink cans and bottles, plastic items and even disposable vapes are just some of the items that pose a danger to our wildlife. Animals can ingest the litter or become entangled, leading to injuries, mutilations and even death.

"But it’s really easy for us all to help. When people are out and about, we urge them to hold on to their litter until there is an opportunity to dispose of it safely and responsibly - or recycle where appropriate. As we all strive to create a better world for every animal, this could save an animal’s life."