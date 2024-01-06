All Black Country warm spaces as Met Office issues cold weather warning

The Met Office has confirmed that more chilly spells are set to fall over the region on the weekend, with lows of 0C on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and 1C on Saturday.

The cold-weather warning is set to be in place from Saturday through to Tuesday, January 9.

Jason Kelly, a Met Office chief forecaster said: “The transition to lower temperatures will be noticeable over the weekend. It will become rather cold next week with lower-than-average temperatures across much of the UK, accentuated by brisk easterly winds in the south.

“As the prevailing weather conditions will be characterised by high pressure, a good deal of settled weather is likely. Clearer skies and a marked reduction in precipitation are expected, although any showers that do occur are likely to be wintry in nature. A combination of overnight freezing temperatures, saturated ground and calm winds mean increasing risks of frost, fog and icy conditions.”

Walsall Council wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Walsall, brace yourselves for a chilly spell!

"A yellow cold-weather alert has been issued for the West Midlands, in place from tomorrow (6 Jan) until next Tuesday (9 Jan)."

The council has also shared resources provided by the NHS for people to seek advice on how to help those more vulnerable, and advised those who are struggling to heat their home, pay for food, and other bills to visit their cost of living portal at go.walsall.gov.uk/benefits/help-with-bills-and-debt.

People are encouraged to take extra precautions to keep safe while the alerts are in place, such as checking on vulnerable friends and neighbours, keeping food and medications in stock and ensuring homes are adequately heated.

Here are all of the Warm Hubs across the region. It is advised to contact the hub first to make sure it is open:

Wolverhampton warm hubs

All Saints Community Centre, All Saints Road, All Saints, WV2 1EL - Tuesday 2pm-4pm, Thursday 10am-12pm – 01902 877530

Ashmore Park Community Hub and Library, Griffiths Drive, Ashmore Park, WV11 2LH - Monday-Tuesday 9am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Wednesday closed, Thursday 9am-1pm, Friday 2pm-5pm, Saturday 10am-1pm – 01902 556296

Bilston Community Centre, Prouds Lane, Bilston, WV14 6PW – 01902 552264

Bilston Library, Mount Pleasant, WV14 7LU - Monday closed, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am-5pm, Wednesday 10am-7pm, Saturday 10am-3pm – 01902 556253

Bob Jones Community Hub and Library, Bromley Street, Blakenhall, WV2 3AS - Monday 9am-5.30pm, Tuesday-Thursday 9am-9.30pm, Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm – 01902 555460

Bradmore Community Centre, Birches Barn Road, Bradmore, WV3 7JB – 01902 552279

Central Library, Snow Hill, WV1 3AX - Monday-Thursday 10am-7pm, Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 10am-2pm – 01902 552500

Dunstall Community Centre, Address: Dunstall Avenue, WV6 0NH – 01902 552209

Eastfield Community Centre, Colliery Road, Eastfield, WV1 2QY – 01902 552295

East Park Library, Hurstbourne Crescent, WV1 2EE - Monday, Tuesday and Saturday 9am-1pm, Wednesday and Friday closed, Thursday 2pm-5pm

Gatis Community Space, Gatis Street, WV6 0ET - Wednesday and Thursday 10am-2pm, Friday 10am-3pm

Hope Community Project, 40 Ling House, Long Ley, WV10 0HH - Tuesday-Thursday 10am-3pm, Friday 10am-1pm (Women)

Long Knowle Community Hub and Library, Wood End Road, WV11 1YG - Monday 10am-2pm, Tuesday and Friday 1pm-5pm, Wednesday and Thursday closed, Saturday 10am-1pm – 01902 552442

Low Hill Community Hub, Kempthorne Avenue, WV10 9JJ – 01902 552312

Low Hill Library, Showell Circus, WV10 9JJ - Monday and Wednesday closed, Tuesday and Friday 2pm-5pm, Thursday 10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Saturday 10am-1pm – 01902 552312

Lunt Community Centre, Lunt Road, Bilston, WV14 7HF – 01902 552324 or 07596 997652

Pendeford Community Hub and Library, Whitburn Close, Pendeford, WV9 5NJ - Monday, Thursday and Saturday 10am-1pm, Tuesday 10am-6pm, Wednesday 1pm-5pm, Friday 2pm-5pm – 01902 552451

Penn Library, Coalway Avenue, WV3 7LT - Monday and Wednesday closed, Tuesday 9am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Thursday 9am-1pm and 2pm-6pm, Friday 9am-1pm, Saturday 9am-1pm and 2pm-4pm – 01902 556281

Spring Vale Library, Bevan Avenue, WV4 6SG - Monday and Friday closed, Tuesday and Saturday 10am-1pm, Wednesday 2pm-6pm, Saturday 10am-1pm, Sunday 9am-2pm – 01902 556284

The Institute, Wood Road, Tettenhall Wood, WV6 8NF - Monday and Wednesday 10am-1pm – 01902 557971

Warstones Library, Pinfold Grove, WV4 4PT - Monday 10am-7pm. Tuesday 2pm-5pm, Wednesday 10am-5pm, Thursday 1pm-5pm, Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 9am-2pm – 01902 556275

Wednesfield Community Hub and Library, Well Lane, Wednesfield, WV11 1XT - Monday 12pm-7pm, Tuesday-Thursday 10am-5pm, Friday 10am-1pm, Saturday 10am-2pm – 01902 552218

Whitmore Reans Library, Bargate Drive, WV6 0QW - Monday, Wednesday and Friday 2pm-5pm, Tuesday and Saturday 10am-1pm, Thursday closed – 01902 556269

Walsall warm hubs

Aaina Community Hub, Bathmore, Caldmore, Walsall, WS1 3BS - (Women) Monday-Wednesday 10am-12pm – 01922 644006

Aldridge Methodist Church, Anchor Road, Aldridge, Walsall, WS9 8PT - Monday 10am-12pm – 01922 459875

Bentley Community Centre, Wing Close, Bentley, Walsall, WS2 0LS - Monday and Wednesday 11am-1pm (Wing Close), Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 11am-1pm (Wilkes Avenue) – 01922 721097

Bilal Academy, 119 Milton Street, Walsall, WS1 4LW - Tuesday 2pm-5.30pm – 07877 414784

Black Womens Centre, 17 Wednesbury Road, Walsall, WS1 3RU - (Women) Wednesday 11am-3pm – 01922 616996

Bloxwich Library, Elmore Row, Bloxwich, WS3 2HR - Wednesday and Friday 11.00am-12.00pm – 01922 655900

Bridging the Gap, 79a Stafford Street, Willenhall, WV13 1RT - Thursday 10am-12pm – 01902 606615

Brownhills Community Association, Pelsall Road, Brownhills, Walsall, WS8 7JS - Wednesday 11.30am-1.30pm – 01543 452119

Caldmore Community Gardens, Carless Street, Walsall, WS1 3RH - Wednesday 10am-3pm – 07871 813252

The Community Room, Autumn Close, High Heath, Walsall, WS4 1DU - Monday 10.30am-12.30pm – 07712 670694

Goscote Greenacres Community Gardens, Goscote Lane, Walsall, WS3 1SJ - Friday 10am-12pm – 07778 582362

Green Lane Baptist Church, Green Lane Baptist Church, Burrowes Street, Walsall, WS2 8NX - Thursday 2pm-4pm – 01922 625821

Holy Ascension, 9 Sanstone Road, Lower Farm, Bloxwich, WS3 3SJ - Wednesday 9.30am-11.30am – 01922 476598

Manor Farm Community Association, King George Crescent, Rushall, Walsall, WS4 1EU - Monday-Friday 9.30am-2.30pm, Tuesday and Wednesday 1pm-3pm, Thursday 6.30-8.30pm – 01922 614316

Moxley Peoples Centre Charity, 3 Queen Street, Moxley, Walsall, WS10 8TA - Monday-Wednesday 9am-3pm – 01902 496378

Nash Dom Community Hub, Sun Street, Walsall, WS1 4AL - Friday 5pm-8pm – 01922 616444

Pelsall Community Centre, Station Road, Pelsall, WS3 4BQ - Monday 1pm-3pm – 01922 682156

Pleck Methodist Church, Bescot Road, Walsall, WS2 9AD - Thursday 10am-12pm – 01922 623926

The Salvation Army, The Leys, Darlaston, WS10 8DP - Wednesday 11.30am - 2.30pm – 0121 526 6768

Sons of Rest, Talbot House, Bentley Lane, WS2 8SP - Monday 9.30am-12pm and Saturdays 10am-12pm – 07505 202722

Stan Ball Centre, Abbotts Street, Bloxwich, Walsall, WS3 3AZ - Monday-Friday 10.30am-12.30pm – 01922 403351

St Gabriel's Church, Walstead Road, Walsall, WS5 4LZ - Tuesday 10am-12pm – 01922 622583

St James' Church, Church Road, Brownhills, WS8 6AB - Tuesday 10am-12pm – 07545 657 636

St Joseph's Catholic Church, Church Street, Darlaston, Walsall, WS10 8DY - Tuesday 10.30am-11.30am – 0121 526 2287

St Mark's Parish Church, Green Lane, Shelfield, Walsall, WS4 1RN - Tuesday 11am-1pm – 01922 692550

St Martins Community Cafe, 1 Daffodil Road, Walsall, WS5 3DQ - Thursday 10am-12pm – 01922 277 695

St Mary's Catholic Church, Leveson Street, Willenhall, WV13 1DA - Friday 10.30am-11.30am – 01902 452841

St Matthew’s Church and Centre, St Matthew’s Close, Walsall, WS1 3DG - Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-12.30pm, Tuesday 10am-4pm – 01922 626039

St. Michaels & All Angels Parish Church, Hall Lane, Pelsall, Walsall, WS3 4JN - Wednesday 11am-1.30pm – 01922 685666

The Thomas Project, 196H Walsall Wood Road, Walsall Wood, WS9 8HB - Wednesday 10am-12pm – 01922 452213

Dudley warm spaces

Age Concern Stourbridge and Halesowen, Elton Centre, St Johns Road, DY8 3HT - Monday-Friday 9.30am-2pm – 01384 390065

All Saints Church, Vicar Street, Sedgley DY3 3SD - Friday and Sunday 10.30am-12.30pm – 01902 677897.

Brierley Hill Methodist Church, 24 Bank Street, DY5 3DA - Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 2pm-4pm

Change Grow Live, Atlantic House, Dudley Road, Lye DY9 8EL - Monday 9am-8pm, Tuesday-Thursday 9am-5pm, Friday 9am-4.30pm – 01384 426120

Christ Church Lye, High Street, Lye DY9 8LF - Friday 11am-3pm – 01384 423142

Church of the Ascension, Dudley Road, Wall Heath DY6 9AH - Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 2pm-4pm – 07759900947

Cradley Community and Welfare Association, 32-34 Colley Lane, B63 2TL - 10am-12pm – 07853243692

Darkhouse Baptist Church, Darkhouse Lane, Coseley WV14 8XH - Tuesday 2pm-4pm – 07817 417210

Dudley Carers Hub and Wellbeing Service, Brett Young Carers Hub, Old Hawne Lane, B63 3TB - Monday-Friday 9am-5pm – 01384 818723

Grace Community Church, Commonside, Pensnett, DY5 4AJ - Monday and Saturday 10.30am-12pm, Wednesday 3pm-4.30pm – 07528 143333

Halesowen Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 144a Coombs Road, B62 8AF - Saturday 10am-5pm – 07539 469521

Huntingtree Healthy Hub (Moms Mindful Hub), Huntingtree Park, Huntingtree Road, B63 4HY - Thursday 1pm-3pm – 01384 814305

Kingswinford Christian Fellowship, Summer Street, DY6 9LA - Tuesday and Thursday 2pm-4.30pm – 01384297106

Life Central Church, Little Cornbow, B63 3AJ - Monday-Saturday 11am-2pm – 0121 501 3542

The Lighthouse Centre, Salop Street, DY1 3AT - Monday-Friday 10am-3pm – 01384 239222

Primrose Hill Community Church, Chapel Street, Netherton DY2 0AA - Wednesday 9am-12.30pm – 01384 900629

Revival Fires, 117 Wolverhampton Street, DY1 3AL - Wednesday 11am-1pm, Sunday 12.30pm-1.30pm – 01384 239943

St Andrew's Church, The Straits, Gornal DY3 3AB - Tuesday and Sunday 9.30am-11.30am – 01902 661275

St Chad's Parish Church, Oak Street, Coseley WV14 9TA - Wednesday 10.15am-12pm

St Francis's Church and Parish Centre, Poplar Crescent, DY1 4AF - Tuesday 1pm-2pm, Wednesday 11.30am-12pm

St Michael's Church, Maynard Avenue, Norton, DY8 3EE - Wednesday 11am-2pm

St Paul's Church, 6-8 Lake Street, Lower Gornal DY3 2AU - Monday and Friday 9am-11am, Tuesday 11am-1pm

Wellington Road Community Centre, 27 Wellington Road, DY1 1UB - Monday-Friday 10am-2.30pm – 01384 910756

Wollescote Community Association, Wassell Road, DY9 9BY - Thursday 2pm-4pm – 01384815326

Woodside Internet Centre, Hallchurch Road, Woodside DY2 0TQ - Monday 10am-3pm – 01384 75572.

Stafford warm spaces

Care Plus, Dobree Close, Colwich - Wednesday-Friday 11.30am-2.30pm – 0800 048 8955

Care Plus, Impstones, Gnosall - Monday and Friday 11.30am-2.30pm – 0800 048 8955

Care Plus, Gough and Crispin, Stafford - Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 11.30am-2.30pm – 0800 048 8955

Care Plus, Marsh and Hopton Court, Stafford - Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11.30am-2.30pm – 0800 048 8955

Care Plus, Shakespeare Road, Stafford - Wednesday-Friday 11.30am-2.30pm – 0800 048 8955

Care Plus, Sycamore, Stone - Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 11.30am-2.30pm – 0800 048 8955

Cerebral Palsy Mid Staffordshire, Greenhall Complex, Second Avenue, Holmcroft, ST16 1PS - Tuesday and Wednesday 11.30am-3.30pm – 01785 248977

Church Lane Evangelical Church, Church Lane, ST16 2AW - Monday 2pm-4pm, Tuesday 12pm-2pm – 01785 254331

Elim Hope Foodbank, St Patrick's Street, ST16 2PL - Tuesday and Thursday 10.30am-3pm – 01785 242373

Gatehouse Theatre, Eastgate Street, ST16 2LT - Monday-Friday 10am-3pm – 01785 619080

Great Bridgeford Village Hall, Newport Road, ST18 9PR - Monday 12pm onwards (alternate weeks commencing November 28), Wednesday 11.30am onwards (alternate weeks commencing November 21) – 01785 282582

Great Haywood Memorial Hall, Main Road, Great Haywood, ST18 0SU - twice a week on various days – 01889 881611

House of Bread, 43 Browning Street, ST16 3AX - Monday 12pm-5pm, Tuesday and Friday 10am-3pm, Wednesday and Thursday 9.39am-5pm – 01785 243 492

Milford Hall Cricket Club, Main Road, Milford, ST17 0UL - Wednesday and Thursday 10am-12pm – 07505 320688

Penkside Community Champions, Thirlmere Way Community Centre, ST17 9EJ - Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-1pm (£1, kids eat free), Sunday lunch midday-2pm (£7, kids eat free) – 07838 977791

Ranton Village Hall, Brook Lane, Ranton, ST18 9JF - Tuesday 11am onwards – 01785 282219

Rising Brook Church at the Crossing, Burton Square, ST17 9LT - Tuesday 10am-1pm, Thursday 1.30pm-4.30pm – 01785 214750

Seighford Village Hall, Seighford - Friday 10.30am onwards – 01785 282152

Shallowford House, Norton Bridge and Chebsey, ST15 0NZ - Thursday 10.30am onwards – 01785 760233

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Wharf Road, Gnosall, ST20 0DB - Tuesday and Wednesday 10am-2pm – 01785 898525

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Beaconside, Stafford, ST18 0DD - Thursday 10am-2pm – 01785 898525

St John the Baptist’s Church, Westhead Avenue, Littleworth, ST16 3RP - Tuesday and Wednesday 10am-12pm – 01785 253493

Stone Community Hub, The Frank Jordan Centre, Lichfield Street, ST15 8NA - Wednesday and Thursday 1pm-3pm – 01785 812417

Yarnfield and Cold Meece Parish Council, Greenside, Yarnfield, Stone, ST15 0NA - Wednesday 2pm-4.30pm, Friday 10am-12pm – 07546 456771

West Bromwich and Smethwick warm spaces

4 Community Trust, Wiltshire Way, West Bromwich, B71 1JU - Wednesday (fortnightly) 10am-2.30pm, Thursday (fortnightly) 10am-2.30pm, Friday (weekly) 10am-2pm – 0121 752 5969

Abrahamic Foundation, 215 High Street, Smethwick, B66 3AH - Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday 10am-2pm – 0121 448 9800

Bangladeshi Women's Association, Tipton - Friday 9am-3pm – 0121 557 6766

Bearwood Community Hub CIC, B66 4BX - Wednesday 11.30am-6pm – 07599 595 514

Blackheath Library, 145 High Street, Blackheath, B65 0EA - Monday-Thursday 9.30am-5.30pm, Friday 9.30am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm – 0121 569 4920

Bleakhouse Library, Bleakhouse Road, Oldbury, B68 9DS - Monday-Thursday 9am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm, Friday closed, Saturday 10am-4pm – 0121 569 4923

Brandhall Library, Tame Road, Oldbury, B68 0JT - Monday and Wednesday 10am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm, Tuesday and Thursday closed, Friday 10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Saturday 10am-2pm – 0121 569 4924

Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ - Monday 9.30am-7pm, Tuesday-Friday 9.30am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm – 0121 569 4900

Cradley Heath Community Centre, Reddal Hill Road, B64 5JG - Monday and Wednesday 10am-1pm, Friday 9am-11am – 01384 636731

Cradley Heath Library, Upper High Street, Cradley Heath, B64 5JU - Monday-Wednesday and Friday 10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Thursday closed, Saturday 10am-2pm – 0121 569 4926

Dartmouth Cricket Club, Sandwell Park, Birmingham Road, West Bromwich, B71 4JQ - Monday-Sunday 9am-11pm

EWA CIC, 350 High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DJ - Saturday mornings – 01021 740 0824

Friar Park Millennium Centre, Friar Park Road, Wednesbury, WS10 0JS - Monday and Friday 10am-2pm and 5pm-8pm, Tuesday-Thursday 10am-2pm – 0121 556 0139

Gayton Community Centre, Gayton Road, West Bromwich, B71 1QS - Monday-Friday 8.30am-9pm – 0121 588 2345

Glebefields Library, St Marks Road, Tipton, DY4 0SZ - Monday 9am-5.30pm, Tuesday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-2pm – 0121 569 4928

Great Barr Library, Birmingham Road, Great Barr, B43 6NW - Monday and Tuesday 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Wednesday closed, Thursday and Friday 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-4pm, Saturday 10am-4pm – 0121 569 4929

Great Bridge Library, Sheepwash Lane, Great Bridge, Tipton, DY4 7JF - Monday 9.30am-5.30pm, Tuesday and Thursday closed, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am-5pm, Saturday 10am-1pm – 0121 569 4930

Haden Hill Leisure Centre, Barrs Road, Cradley Heath, B64 7HA - Sunday 10am-3pm – 0300 012 0121

Hamstead Library, Tarnhouse Centre, Hamstead Road, B43 5EL - Monday and Wednesday 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm, Tuesday 2pm-5.30pm, Thursday closed, Friday 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Saturday 10am-2pm – 0121 569 2548

Hill Top Library, Park Buildings, West Bromwich, B70 0RZ - Monday and Wednesday 1.30pm-5.30pm, Tuesday and Thursday closed, Friday and Saturday 10am-2pm – 0121 569 4990

Holy Trinity Church, Halesowen Road, Old Hill, B64 6JA - Wednesday 1pm-3pm – 01384 411592

Ileys Community Association, Smethwick, B66 3PU - Tuesday and Thursday 9.30am - 2pm and Fridays 3-7pm – 0121 448 3940

Jamia Mosque, Smethwick, B66 3EU - Monday to Sunday 9am-8pm – 07787 488647

Just Straight Talk, West Bromwich, WV14 9LJ - Monday-Friday 10am-2pm – 01902 256744

Kings Community Church, Tame Road, Brandhall, B68 0JP - Thursday 9.30am-4.30pm – 0121 421 7916

Langley Library, Barrs Street, Oldbury, B68 8QT - Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm, Tuesday and Thursday closed, Saturday 10am-2pm – 0121 569 4932

Lea Brook Methodist Church, Leabrook Road North, Wednesbury, WS10 7LY - Wednesday 10am1-12.30pm – 0121 556 3924

Lifecentral Church, Dudhill Road, Rowley Regis, B65 8HS - Tuesday 11am-2pm – 0121 501 3542

Life in Community CIC, St John's Hall, Upper Church Lane, Tipton, DY4 9ND - Tuesday 3.30pm- 7.30pm, Wednesday 3.30pm-5.30pm – 07752 659257​

Lion Farm Action Centre, The Vicarage, Shelsley Avenue, Oldbury, B69 1BG - Tuesday 12pm-3pm, Wednesday and Thursday 12pm-2pm, Friday 1pm-2pm – 0121 544 3094

Murray Hall CT, The Bridge, St Marks Road, Tipton, DY4 0SL - Monday-Friday 10am-4pm – 0121 612 2934.

New Beginnings, St Mark's Church, Smethwick, B67 6LP - Wednesday 10am-1pm (term time only) – 07724 586805

NSDT, Brasshouse Community Centre, Smethwick, B66 1BQ - Monday-Friday 10am-4pm – 0121 555 5672

Oakham Library, Poplar Rise, Tividale, B69 1RD - Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Tuesday and Thursday closed, Saturday 10am-2pm – 0121 569 4933

Oldbury Library, Sandwell Council House, Freet Street, Oldbury, B69 3DB - Monday-Thursday 9am-5.30pm, Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-2pm – 0121 569 4955

Oldbury Salvation Army, Merton Close (off Pound Road), Oldbury, B68 8NG - Tuesday 9.30am-6.30pm – 0121 552 6901

Portway Lifestyle Centre, Newbury Lane Oldbury, B69 1HE - Sunday 10am-3pm – 0300 012 0121

Rounds Green Library, Martley Road, Oldbury, B69 1DZ - Monday 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Tuesday and Thursday closed, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Saturday 10am-1pm – 0121 569 4934

Sandwell Churches Link, Brandhall Community Hub, Oldbury - Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-4pm – 07970 371061

Sandwell Irish Community Association, Langley Lodge Community Centre, Langley High Street, B69 4SL - Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday 10am-2pm – 0113 468 9593

Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick, B66 1AA - Monday and Tuesday 10am-5.30pm, Wednesday-Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm – 0121 569 4940

Smethwick Pakistani Muslim Association, Victoria Centre, Suffrage Street, B66 3PZ - Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 8.30am-3.30pm – 0121 555 6047

Smethwick Swimming Centre, Thimblemill Road, Smethwick, B67 5QT - Sunday 10am-3pm – 0300 012 0121

Soho Victoria Friends & Neighbours CIC, Smethwick, B66 3BQ - Monday 11am-3pm – 0121 532 2012

St James CofE Church, Shelsley Avenue, Lion Farm Estate, Oldbury, B69 1BG - Monday 12pm-3pm, Tuesday 9am-11.30am, Thursday 9am-12pm – 0121 552 9042

Stone Cross Library, Beverley Road, B71 2LH - Monday and Tuesday 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm, Wednesday 2pm-5.30pm, Thursday closed, Friday 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm – 0121 569 4942

Thimblemill Library, Thimblemill Road, Smethwick, B67 5RJ - Monday-Wednesday and Friday 9am-1pm and 2pm-6pm, Thursday 9am-1pm, Saturday 10am-4pm – 0121 569 4943

Tipton Community Association, Tipton Resource Centre, Office 3, Brook Street Community Centre, DY4 9DD - Tuesday 12.30pm-3.30pm – 0121 557 0371

Tipton Leisure Centre, Alexandra Road, Tipton, DY4 8TA - Sunday 10am-3pm – 0300 012 0121

Tipton Library, Owen House, 17 Unity Walk, DY4 8QL - Monday 9.30am-6pm, Tuesday 9.30am-1pm, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am-5pm, Thursday closed, Saturday 10am-1pm – 0121 569 4944

Tipton Sports Academy, Wednesbury Oak Road, Tipton, DY4 0BS - Sunday 10am-3pm – 0300 012 0121

U-Island CIC, Smethwick - Sunday 10am-3pm – 07861 719004

Wednesbury Community Association, 69 Hall Street, WS10 8NW - Tuesday 10.30am-4.30pm – 0121 556 4914

Wednesbury Leisure Centre, High Bullen, Wednesbury, WS10 7HP - Sunday 10am – 0300 012 0121

Wednesbury Library, Walsall Street, WS10 9EH - Monday-Wednesday and Friday 9.30am-5.30pm, Thursday 9.30am-1.30pm, Saturday 10am-4pm – 0121 569 4945

Wednesbury Sons of Rest Community Centre, Foley Street, WS10 9HG - Friday 10.30am-1pm – 0121 556 7570

West Bromwich Leisure Centre, Moor Street, West Bromwich, B70 7AZ - Sunday 10am-3pm – 0121 580 6430

Yemeni Community Association, Tildasley Street, West Bromwich, B70 9SJ - Saturday 12pm-8pm – 0121 525 3909

Yew Tree & Tamebridge Community Centre, Redwood Road, WS5 4LB - Monday, Thursday and Friday 9am-1pm, Tuesday 9am-7pm, Wednesday 9am-3.30pm – 01922 628117

Cannock Chase warm spaces