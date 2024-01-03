31 photos show flooding in Stourport and Bewdley as flood barriers are made higher
Drone photos give an aerial view of the flooding affecting Stourport and Bewdley as the latter's flood barriers were increased in height. Our photographer, Tim Sturgess, flew a drone over Stouport and Bewdley on Wednesday morning, showing the extent of the flooding around the towns.
Areas of land around the river in Bewdley and Stourport have seen flooding as the heavy rainfall of the last week and overnight caused river levels to rise and banks to burst.
In Bewdley on Wednesday, Environment Agency staff were adding slats to raise the levels of the Severnside demountable barrier as water levels continued to rise.
Meanwhile, in Stourport, the Playland Fun Park and the parkland around it are under water, while Severnside and the access road to Stourport Marina have been hit by rising flood water.