Tamworth park project sees 360 new trees planted

The saplings at Wigginton Park

The scheme, thanks to Tamworth Borough Council and Forest Mercia Community Interest Company (CIC), has seen more than 360 fruit trees planted, creating an orchard of apples, pears, plums, damsons, gages and quince.

The Trees for Climate funding package from DEFRA, through the Forest of Mercia CIC, have funded the new orchard that is approximately one hectare in size.

Once the trees are established, the council will re-instate a woodchip footpath through the orchard and Forest of Mercia will also provide further funding for wild meadow flower seeds to blanket the surrounds of the path.

The aim is that when the orchard is fully established the public will be able to walk through a flower covered meadow and help themselves to fruit.

Dave Knowles, from Forest Mercia CIC, said: “The variety of trees that have been planted will have big impact on the biodiversity of the park through their flowers and fruit, and as they develop, will be a marvellous resource for the local community, providing quality fruit with very few food miles."