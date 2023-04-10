Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Black Country Global Geopark selected for UNESCO pilot project

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The Black Country Global Geopark has been selected to take part in a pilot project which will help shape the future of UNESCO designated sites across the UK.

The spectacular caves at Wren's Nest
The spectacular caves at Wren's Nest

The Black Country officially became a 'world-famous' UNESCO Global Geopark in 2020, recognising it as a place with 'internationally important geology'.

Geopark status recognises the many world-class natural and important cultural features in the Black Country and how they come to tell the story of the landscape and the people that live within it.

The geopark is one of three UK UNESCO designated sites to be chosen as part of the ‘Local to Global’ project.

The project, led by the UK National Commission for UNESCO (UKNC), is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund thanks to National Lottery players.

The other chosen sites taking part in the pilot are Antonine Wall, a world heritage site in Scotland, and Biosffer Dyfi Biosphere, a Welsh Biosphere Reserve.

Over the course of the next 18 months, UKNC will work with the pilot sites to look at the best way to create a resilient network of sites.

Its work will focus on how to better engage with audiences, how to make UNESCO sites financially sustainable and develop digital platforms.

It is hoped the results of the project will benefit all UK designated sites, with the added ambition of helping to achieve UNESCO’s 2030 sustainable development goals.

Jane Lamine, strategic lead for the Black Country Global Geopark, said: "Our greatest ambition is to engage with more people and celebrate the many geological, cultural and historical wonders of the Black Country.

"We are therefore delighted that the Black Country has been chosen as one of the pilot sites for this project.

"Having only been designated UNESCO status in 2020, we remain the newest site in the UK and are still in our infancy.

"We are the only urban geopark in the UK, so we are unique and feel we have a lot to offer and a lot to learn from being part of this project. We’re excited to see what the next 18 months will bring."

Kate Pugh, director for culture at the UK National Commission for UNESCO, said it was "exciting" that the Black Country Global Geopark is one of the pilot sites in the project.

"The Black Country is important for its natural, cultural and industrial heritage, and this was recognised internationally with the UNESCO Global Geopark designation in 2020," she said.

"Local to Global provides an opportunity to build on this, by increasing engagement with new audiences from the local area as well as visitors from further afield, to develop its digital and online presence, and to develop a fundraising strategy to contribute to the long-term sustainability of the site."

The geopark scheme is led by all four Black Country authorities – Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton as well as key organisations including Natural England, the Canal and River Trust and the Wildlife Trust For Birmingham and the Black Country.

Environment
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Sandwell
Wolverhampton
Walsall
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News