480,000 plastic bottles saved by Severn Trent at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Around 480,000 plastic bottles were saved by the water stations

Spectators, Games volunteers and emergency services staff were kept hydrated during the Games as the water company looked to tackle single-use plastic waste.

Counters installed on the water refill stations kept track of the number of plastic bottles saved, with the initiative helping to save people money on their memorable days out as they took in the excitement of each event.

As Official Nature and Carbon Neutral Partner of Birmingham 2022, Severn Trent had 248 taps in operation across the 41 water refill stations, with more than 800 volunteers from the company on hand to help and answer any questions spectators may have.

A water refill station at the NEC.

Tamsin Morgan, Severn Trent head of communications, said: “We’re overwhelmed with how positively our water refill stations were received by spectators during the Games. It was wonderful to see the droves of people approaching the stations in between events to refill their reusable bottles for free.

“It was also important for us to spread the word about the importance of staying hydrated and tackling the issue of single use plastic at the same time, which has helped Birmingham 2022’s ambitions to be the most sustainable Commonwealth Games yet.

“Around 480,000 bottles equates to a huge amount of single-use plastic that hasn’t been used as a result of this initiative, which makes us very proud. From our many interactions with spectators, we know that we’ve helped them save money on their truly memorable day out which is the icing on top of the cake for us.”

A water refill station at the Cycling Time Trial.

Through its partnership with the Games, Severn Trent is delivering a series of initiatives to leave a social and environmental legacy following Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. The company has committed to creating 2,022 acres of Commonwealth Forest across the region to help offset the carbon generated by the Games and provide a ‘green hug’ around Birmingham.