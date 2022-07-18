Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Heatwave: Bin collections in Wolverhampton brought forward to protect crews from heat

WolverhamptonEnvironmentPublished: Comments

Bin collections in Wolverhampton have been brought forward to 6am to protect council crews from the heatwave bearing down on the West Midlands.

The City of Wolverhampton Council announced that for the rest of the week, bins will be collected at 6am.

A statement said: "Due to the extreme weather warning that has been issued for this coming week, bin collections will start at 6am for the whole of the week.

"Residents are asked to please assist crews by placing bins out for collection by this time. This is to minimise the risk of workers being exposed to the extreme heat."

The UK Health Security Agency has put in place its first ever level four heat warning to communicate to the public the danger posed by sustained high temperatures.

Environment
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News