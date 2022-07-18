Heatwave: Bin collections in Wolverhampton brought forward to protect crews from heat

The City of Wolverhampton Council announced that for the rest of the week, bins will be collected at 6am.
A statement said: "Due to the extreme weather warning that has been issued for this coming week, bin collections will start at 6am for the whole of the week.
"Residents are asked to please assist crews by placing bins out for collection by this time. This is to minimise the risk of workers being exposed to the extreme heat."
The UK Health Security Agency has put in place its first ever level four heat warning to communicate to the public the danger posed by sustained high temperatures.