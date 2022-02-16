Region braces itself for Storm Dudley with flood defences erected and sandbags piled high

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/02/22.Flood barriers going up in Bewdley..

Extreme weather precautions are being taken across the region. Tourist attractions and markets have announced they are closing and flood defences have been erected in flooding hotspot Bewdley.

Storm Dudley will impact the northern half of the UK from Wednesday afternoon, while Storm Eunice will bring strong winds to southern and central areas, as well as some snow for northern areas.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warning until 6am on Thursday for Storm Dudley, followed by an amber warning for Eunice that runs from 3am-9pm on Friday.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “An active jet stream is helping to drive low-pressure systems across the country, with both storms set to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued.

Sandbags are at the ready in Bewdley

"Significant disruption is possible from both Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice with strong winds one of the main themes of the current forecast."

Stafford Museums announced Stafford Castle would have to close until Saturday due it being on a hill.

They tweeted: "Storm Dudley is making its presence felt. Stafford Castle will therefore need to close from Wednesday 3pm until Saturday, February 19 at 7am, provided the winds calm down.

"Stay safe and warm everyone."

Workmen rush to erect the flood barriers in Bewdley

Staffordshire's Trentham Estate also was forced to close yesterday (Wednesday), the country estate tweeted: "Due to the Met Office weather warnings in place, we’re very sorry to advise that the Gardens are closed for the remainder of today. We hope to be fully open again on Thursday after all safety checks have taken place."

Willenhall Market closed due to the weather warning, Walsall Council blamed expected high winds, a spokesman said: "The market is closing in response to the predicated weather forecast for inclement weather."

A risk assessment will be carried out to see if the market will be safe to open on Friday.

In Bewdley the flood defences were erected along the River Severn which regularly bursts its banks in times of high rainfall. Sandbags were placed outside people's homes in case the flooding came up to their doorsteps.

There were reports of traffic being delayed due to roads being covered with debris from trees.