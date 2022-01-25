Teenagers in shock as vape battery explosion sparks house fire near Wolverhampton

Damage left by the blaze. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service.

A bedroom was gutted by flames and smoke at the property, in Gorsty Hayes, Codsall, after the battery exploded, causing a fire which spread through the first floor.

West Midlands Fire Service said the blaze was caused by the battery being installed, also resulting in a 15-year-old boy suffering singeing to his arms.

Watch commander Dean Marandola, of Tettenhall Fire Station, said: "A young lad and a friend were present at the property at the time. I understand that they were trying to install a battery in a vape.

The fire-damaged vape. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service.

"The battery was incompatible with the particular make and as it was being inserted, it exploded, singeing the hairs on the lad's arms. They then left the house and knocked on a neighbour's door to ask for a bucket of water.

"The lad went back to the house and tried unsuccessfully to put it out.

"We arrived at the point where he came back outside. By this time the fire had breached the front bedroom to the other rooms upstairs.

"The bedroom was completely destroyed by fire which spread due to the doors being left open, and there was significant smoke damage caused to the bathroom and other bedrooms as a result."

"Both teens were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation by the ambulance service. We also had a discussion with the lad about what to do in future. We would never advise members of the public to return indoors when there's a fire. They should dial 999.

"Both him and the young lady were in a state of shock over what happened. His mother came back while we were there, and the owner of the privately rented house. The landlord had building insurance. Unfortunately the family had no contents insurance. The tenant was advised that it was the landlord's responsibility to find them accommodation."

Mr Marandola added that three dogs which were at the property were unhurt.