Mystery over spate of bird deaths at Chasewater

Chasewater Country Park

Visitors are being advised to take care and to not touch or try the rescue any sick birds after a spate of deaths.

The cause of the deaths is not yet known.

Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said: "We are aware that some wild birds at Chasewater have been found dead, but the cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

"We are working with the relevant authorities to analyse the carcasses and until we know more, as a precaution we would recommend that people do not feed any birds, keep dogs on leads near the water and stay to the paths."

