Relief as Dudley Castle ruins removed from 'at risk' register

Dudley Council has welcomed the removal of a visitor attraction from a list of of heritage sites at risk of being lost forever.

Historic England has taken Dudley Castle off it's at risk register as efforts to save it for future generations was "making progress" despite delays caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

The council-owned Grade I listed Scheduled Monument and other nearby heritage assets need around £13 million worth of work.

Dudley Council leader Patrick Harley said: “We are really pleased to see our hard work being acknowledged so positively.

“We’ve been working very closely with Historic England and the zoo over the past few years to try and find the best solutions to protect the castle for future generations.

“This is just the start – our published vision for Castle Hill contains more than £13 million worth of proposals to ensure the protection of heritage assets, including the castle.

“Thanks to a repair grant from Historic England, we have been undertaking surveys to inform on the scope and cost of works needed to repair the castle.

“Our next move then will be to target further funding opportunities to get the work done, and safeguard the castle as a landmark to be enjoyed for years to come.”

The castle is on land leased to Dudley Zoo.

