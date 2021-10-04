CANNOCK EXPRESS&STAR RICHARD HARRIS 021012 Deer on Cannock Chase, Cannock.

Drivers are being advised to watch speeds while travelling in the vicinity as this time of the year is the breeding season and animal fatalities increase.

Staffordshire Police Rural & Wildlife Crime Officer Pc Darren Wilkes said: “When you see deer warning signs or are travelling through a heavily wooded or forested stretch of road, check your speed and stay alert If your headlights are on.

"Use full-beams when you can, but dip them if you see deer as they may ‘freeze.’

A deer on Cannock Chase near Milford, Stafford

"“We’re now in the deer rutting season. The deer are on the move and we see an increase in deer fatalities at this time of the year.

"Please contact the police if you hit a deer and we will call out the deer warden.

“More deer may follow the first one you see, so keep vigilant and be prepared to stop. Try not to suddenly swerve to avoid a deer. Hitting oncoming traffic or another obstacle could be even worse If you have to stop, use your hazard warning lights.”

Last year efforts to protect deer and motorists were stepped up with the introduction of light reflector and sound deterrents on routes. Deer are more active particularly at morning and evening rush hour, creating an increased risk of collision with motorists.

Deer on Cannock Chase, Cannock

The devices, which have been provided using funds from Staffordshire County Council, the Staffordshire Commissioner, Hanson Aggregates and the Friends of Cannock Chase, have been installed along Camp Road, Brocton, and Penkridge Bank Road near Cannock where most deer collisions happen.

Lights and sounds emitted aim to prevent them crossing the road when a car is approaching.