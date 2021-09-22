Dozens of green sites under threat across the region

The Triangle near Kidderminster, one of the sites being considered

Brandhall Golf Course, Sandwell

The course, off the A4123, closed down last year and contains a wildlife corridor. It has been lined up for 560 homes.

The Brandhall Green Space Action Group, made up of residents from Old Warley, Langley, and Bristnall, want the land to be kept for local use.

Yew Tree and Great Barr, Sandwell

While the bulk of the rest of the proposals for the borough involve brownfield land, two green belt sites have been earmarked for homes.

Land north of Painswick Close substation in Yew Tree has been allocated 120 homes, and a further 50 homes could be built off Tanhouse Avenue in Great Barr.

Kingswinford

Two sites have been lined up for more than 860 homes, namely The Triangle on Swindon Road (533 homes) and land to the south of Holbeache Lane (330 homes).

Campaigners are opposing all development on both sites.

Yieldsfield Farm, Bloxwich

Walsall is set to give up the largest amount of green belt land under the plan.

A number of proposals for major developments include nearly 1,000 homes at the site between Bloxwich Golf Course and Great Wyrley in South Staffordshire, which has long been eyed by developers.

Aldridge Road, Pheasey

Another Walsall site, which sits between Queslett Road, Doe Bank Lane and Aldridge Road, could be taken over by a sprawling 1,426-home estate.

The site surrounds Doe Bank Lane Farmhouse and farm buildings to the west, which are Grade II listed.

Home Farm, Sandhills, Walsall Wood

The huge plot on the South Staffordshire border has been lined up for 1,417 homes under the plan.

According to the plan, any new development on the 56-hectare site would need to include facilities such as a new primary school and a health centre, as well as a new traffic junction and bus route.

Pacific Nurseries, Aldridge

Land to the east of Chester Road and to north of Pacific Nurseries near Hardwick has been set aside for 228 homes.

According to the plan, any development would require new facilities such as a school and a new transport strategy, including enhanced provision for pedestrians and cyclists.

Wolverhampton

A number of sites across the city have been earmarked for development. They include a site on Northycote Lane, Bushbury, which has been lined up for 182 homes.

Land next to the Grapes Pool, off Moseley Road, Bilston has been earmarked for 85 homes, prompting a campaign by residents and councillors to save it.

A total of 124 homes council be built on a green belt site south of Moseley Road in Bushbury, while the site of the old Northicote Secondary School and its playing fields could make way for 178 homes.

The former Alexander Metals site on The Lunt has also been put forward, with a suggested scheme featuring 70 homes and a new park.

Shifnal

At the end of last year Shropshire Council's cabinet agreed on a target of 1,500 homes for Shifnal.

Lodge Hill is one of the sites that has been earmarked, prompting opposition from residents.

Kinver

Campaigners fear a number of sites in and around the village will be put at the mercy of developers after plans for hundreds of new homes were revealed in South Staffordshire District Council's site allocation document.