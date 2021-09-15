Green light given to solar farm size of 21 football pitches in Wolverhampton

A CGI of the proposed solar farm on Planetary Road, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Council has teamed up with The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust over the project to generate "clean" and "green" electricity.

It will be located at the former Bowman's Harbour site – an unused landfill plagued by fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour near to Planetary Road.

Leaders in the city say they hope work could start on developing the solar farm later this year after the plan was signed off by members of the planning committee on Tuesday.

Planners recommended approval, with officer Phillip Walker saying: “It would make an important contribution towards meeting a Wolverhampton wide target of 2041 for the City to reach net carbon zero.

“Although there would be some adverse impacts in terms of ecology, landscape and visual quality, these can be acceptably mitigated and controlled by conditions, and any harm caused is outweighed by the benefits in respect of renewable energy production and the reversible nature of this development proposal.”

The tree line around the site will be relatively unaffected and will remain to improve security, and to ensure that the development has a satisfactory landscape and visual impact. Careful investigation and planning has been undertaken to maintain the ecology and nature conservation of the site after a survey found that badgers extensively use the site.