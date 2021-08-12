£1.8m revamp of Dudley park nearing completion

Stevens Park. Photo: Google

Work is being carried out at Stevens Park, in Quarry Bank, Dudley, to revamp a building called Tintern House, formerly known as the White House.

The building now hosts a new community café, new toilets and meeting rooms, all added as part of the first phase of works by selected contractors Speller Metcalfe.

Funding of £1.4m was given to Dudley Council and the Friends of Stevens Park by Parks for People, a collaboration between Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery Community Fund.

David Sparks, chair of Friends of Stevens Park, said: "The refurbishments have been such a radical improvement that they have resulted in the rebirth of the Park. The change is truly historic."

The Emily Jordan Foundation Projects, a charity working to support people with learning disabilities, will operate from the building. It will be developing horticultural training opportunities, a bike recycling workshop as well as other opportunities to support people with learning disabilities to move closer towards work.

Park improvements including heritage interpretation, new access to the War Memorial within the Peace Garden, new footpaths and planting.

An official opening event is being organised for later this year to mark the completion of work and to celebrate the park’s centenary.

Councillor Karen Shakespeare, cabinet member for public realm, said: "Our parks are treasured spaces in the heart of our communities, and I am delighted the restoration of Tintern House is complete and other areas of Stevens Park have been improved for the benefit of all.

"It has been wonderful to work alongside the Friends of Stevens Park who clearly care so much about the park and are passionate about its future.

"The new facilities within Tintern House will open the building up to more people in the community and hopefully encourage more people to come and enjoy this gem of a park.

"I look forward to celebrating its centenary later this year."

Matthew Bailey, small works manager at Speller Metcalfe, added: "We have had many members of the public stop by to find out more about the works taking place to improve the house and gardens, and are delighted to be able to hand the completed project over to them, knowing that it will have such a positive impact on the local community and those benefitting from the initiatives being put in place by the Emily Jordan Foundation Projects."

The Friends of Stevens Park Quarry Bank is made up of volunteers in the local community.