More than 7,000 homes set to be built on Black Country's greenbelt

Seven Cornfields

The draft Black Country Plan has been released, listing scores of sites that could make way for housing and employment space.

It has also revealed which areas of prized green belt have been saved, including the Seven Cornfields in Wolverhampton.

Council planners say about six per cent of all the Black Country's green belt could be built on.

The planning document – collated by Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton councils – will go out to consultation for eight weeks.

It aims to address the housing and employment needs of a growing population up to the year 2039.

The report said "an extensive review of the green belt" has been carried out, taking into account "historical, ecological and landscape value and local character".

It said "compressive" assessments have been made to ensure developments "will not cause harm to the natural or historic character of the Black Country or breach any other planning policies."

The report added: "It is proposed that land for 7,720 houses and 47.8 hectares [118.1 acres] of employment land be allocated on land that is currently in the Black Country green belt."

The draft plan features sites that could feature hundreds of new homes, with notably large developments earmarked in Walsall.

Dudley

In Dudley, two areas of green belt land, in the Kingswinford North and Wall Heath ward, are being eyed up by developers.

They want to build 533 homes on 33 acres of land at Swindon Road in Wall Heath, which is known as The Triangle.

They also want to build 330 homes on 20 acres of land south of Holbeache Lane and Wolverhampton Road, in Kingswinford.

Elsewhere in the borough, a proposed development at Foxcote Farm, in Wollescote, Stourbridge, for 1,500 homes will not go ahead.

Another development at Coombeswood Wedge, in Halesowen, has also been saved from development.

Dudley Council leader Patrick Harley said green belt developments in the plan are "not guaranteed to be built on" until the consultation is over, as he would prefer a brownfield first policy.

In total, it is proposed that 1,117 homes will be built on Dudley's green belt, equating to about three per cent in the borough.

Meanwhile, 90 homes have been earmarked for grazing land at Wollaston Farm, in Stourbridge; while 105 have been earmarked for land at Worcester Lane, in Stourbridge.

This has drawn criticism from Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb, who said: "This is green belt and so is something I do not agree with and I will make that clear to the council’s consultation."

A number of housing developments are earmarked in Dudley North, including some in the Gornal villages.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi met the announcement of the Black Country Plan with anger, saying: "I cannot accept that we have a situation in which the local council proposes to release these elements of green belt while the plan itself recognises that we would have an oversupply of approximately 1,000 units, according to the council.

"I am appalled by the initial proposals and I will be objecting with every measure I can use."

Responding to the draft plan's launch, Councillor Harley said: "None of the sites that fall within the greenbelt are guaranteed to be built on.

"That's why we are now having a public consultation exercise that I hope will fully support this council's brownfield first policy.

"My administrations aim between now and the end of this exercise will be to find alternative brownfield sites that provide sufficient housing numbers so that ultimately any impact on greenbelt development is either minimised or removed altogether.

"We really need people to come forward and play a full part in this consultation period.

"For my part officers of the council have been instructed to review again where we can meet our housing needs rather than looking at greenbelt.

"Some of the sites put forward I think could lead to over-development and there simply isn't the infrastructure in place to support them."

Wolverhampton

In Wolverhampton, the Seven Cornfields area of green belt - located between Penn and Sedgley - has not been included, meaning it has been saved from the development of 650 homes.

But 10.5 acres of green belt land south of Moseley Road, in Bushbury, has been earmarked for 124 homes.

And so has 4.56 acres of green belt land in Northycote Lane, Bushbury, which is set to make way for 182 homes.

Meanwhile, 80 homes are set to be built on green belt land north of Grassy Lane, in Fallings Park.

And 14 homes are set to be built at the former Wolverhampton Environment Centre, on Westacre Crescent, Finchfield, which is also green belt land.

In response, Conservative councillor Wendy Thompson, leader of the opposition in Wolverhampton, said: "Wolverhampton has some of the lowest levels of green belt of any authority outside of London, at just 11 per cent.

"The council should ensure that every single inch of derelict land in the city has been assessed for development before even thinking of concreting over our green belt.

"I urge every resident in Wolverhampton to have their say when the public consultation launches."

Not all sites put forward in the plan are green belt, however. Council planners are also looking at brownfield sites.

Proposals have been made to create 266 homes at a former banqueting suite and industrial units in Dobbs Street, in Wolverhampton.

Sandwell

In Sandwell, 10.5 acres of green belt land north of Painswick Close, in Yew Tree, Great Barr, has been earmarked for 120 homes.

Fifty homes have been earmarked for 6.1 acres of green belt land at Tanhouse Avenue, in Great Barr.

Elsewhere in the borough, developers are looking at building 400 homes in an area called North Canalside, Smethwick.

A total of 300 homes have been earmarked at the Heartlands Furniture site, in Cranford Street, Smethwick.

Walsall

Across the border in Walsall, a large development of 978 homes has been earmarked for land at Yieldsfield Farm, in Stafford Road, Bloxwich.

There are other large developments proposed too.

Developers are looking at building 1,426 homes on land between Queslett Road, Doe Bank Lane and Aldridge Road, in Pheasey.

And 1,417 homes have been earmarked for land at Home Farm, in Sandhills, Walsall Wood.