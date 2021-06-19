Pupils get a buzz out of special science week

Annabel Wainwright-Growcutt, Thalia Thompson and George Qualter with PhD student Lizzie Driscoll and Joshua Piggott

Lizzie Driscoll, from the University of Birmingham, teams of researchers and guest lecturers visited St Nicholas CE (VC) First School to help highlight the importance of science to the 400 pupils, aged from four to nine-years-old.

Children took part in various activities and learned about the different careers available with visits by many different people including bee-keepers with a hive, an Air Ambulance team and research students.

They discovered how to make paper and investigated the use of cellulose in everyday life and how to separate materials and solve problems.

The event was organised by science lead teacher Joshua Piggott, aged 25, who is also a former pupil at the school.

He said: "The whole school have been involved in the Big Science Week and because pupils have been at home I wanted to make it really special with visiting lecturers.

"Pupils have spent time away and I really wanted them to be excited and enthused by science.

"Our visitors were able to show the pupils that science can take many forms and that it is not just down to an old man in a lab coat.

"We have also been in touch with scientists in many different walks of life such as doctors, midwives and geologists as I wanted to promote science as well as helping pupils develop an interest in the subject as well as enquiring skills.

"Many of the pupils have become excited by the subject and considered what they might become in later life.

"They took part in many activities including one led by Lizzie, from Birmingham University, involving making energy from fruit, to enable the children to talk about sustainability and natural resources.

"Another activity included separating the different sections of a car made out of jelly.