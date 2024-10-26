Wolverhampton's 14 brainiest neighbourhoods based on educational qualifications
These are the Wolverhampton neighbourhoods with the largest percentage of people who have achieved a degree or higher qualification.
The proportion of people with a level 4 (university degree or higher level) qualification varies across the city of Wolverhampton.
In many areas, more than a third of residents have secured a higher qualification, according to responses to the 2021 Census published by the Office for National Statistics.
Of course, it is not entirely accurate to say that the higher the qualifications the brainier the person, as there are many factors to consider.
For example, residents in certain areas may have had fewer opportunities, they may have been put off higher education by the fees or they may not have considered it as an option because neither their parents nor peers had done so.
The average age in different neighbourhoods could also have a bearing, as the proportion of people going to university has risen significantly in recent decades.
Below are the 14 neighbourhoods within Wolverhampton with the highest percentage of adults, aged 16 and over, who have achieved level 4 (degree or higher) qualifications.
1. Compton and Merry Hill North
In Compton and Merryhill North, 40.1 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.
2. Tettenhall South
In Tettenhall South, 39.2 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.
3. Castlecroft
In Castlecroft, 36.5 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.
4. Bradmore
In Bradmore, 36.5 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.
5. West Park
In West Park, 34.3 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.
6. Tettenhall North
In Tettenhall North, 33.8 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.
7. Goldthorn Park
In Goldthorn Park, 33.2 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.
8. Oxley Park
In Oxley Park, 30.5 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.
9. Merry Hill South
In Merryhill South, 27.6 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.
10. Whitmore Reans and Dunstall Hill
In Whitmore Reans and Dunstall Hill, 27.3 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.
11. Heath Town
In Heath Town, 25.7 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.
12. Fordhouses
In Fordhouses, 25 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.
13. Ettingshall
In Ettingshall, 24.9 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.
14. Wednesfield Town
In Wednesfield Town, 24.1 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.