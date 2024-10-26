Wolverhampton's 14 brainiest neighbourhoods based on educational qualifications

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The proportion of people with a level 4 (university degree or higher level) qualification varies across the city of Wolverhampton.

In many areas, more than a third of residents have secured a higher qualification, according to responses to the 2021 Census published by the Office for National Statistics.

Of course, it is not entirely accurate to say that the higher the qualifications the brainier the person, as there are many factors to consider.

For example, residents in certain areas may have had fewer opportunities, they may have been put off higher education by the fees or they may not have considered it as an option because neither their parents nor peers had done so.

The average age in different neighbourhoods could also have a bearing, as the proportion of people going to university has risen significantly in recent decades.

Below are the 14 neighbourhoods within Wolverhampton with the highest percentage of adults, aged 16 and over, who have achieved level 4 (degree or higher) qualifications.

1. Compton and Merry Hill North

Compton, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

In Compton and Merryhill North, 40.1 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

2. Tettenhall South

Tettenhall South, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

In Tettenhall South, 39.2 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

3. Castlecroft

Castlecroft, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

In Castlecroft, 36.5 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

4. Bradmore

Bradmore, Wolverhampton

In Bradmore, 36.5 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

5. West Park

West Park in West Park, Wolverhampton

In West Park, 34.3 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

6. Tettenhall North

Tettenhall Pool in Tettenhall, Wolverhampton

In Tettenhall North, 33.8 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

7. Goldthorn Park

Goldthorn Park, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

In Goldthorn Park, 33.2 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

8. Oxley Park

Oxley Park, Wolverhampton

In Oxley Park, 30.5 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

9. Merry Hill South

Merry Hill, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

In Merryhill South, 27.6 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

10. Whitmore Reans and Dunstall Hill

Evans Street, Whitmore Reans

In Whitmore Reans and Dunstall Hill, 27.3 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

11. Heath Town

Heath Town Park, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

In Heath Town, 25.7 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

12. Fordhouses

Fordhouses, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

In Fordhouses, 25 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

13. Ettingshall

Ettingshall, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

In Ettingshall, 24.9 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

14. Wednesfield Town

Wednesfield High Street Photo: Google

In Wednesfield Town, 24.1 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.