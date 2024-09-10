In pictures: Smiles all round at graduation ceremony held for Wolverhampton students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Family, friends and loved ones were among those in the crowd at the venue on Tuesday afternoon, clapping and cheering as the name of each graduate was called.

It was the turn of students from the School of Performing Arts, School of Creative Industries, University of Wolverhampton Law School and School of Social Science and Humanities on the day, with other ceremonies due to take place throughout the week.

Armani Johnson received special flowers to celebrate the occasion

Though the rain was pouring down outside, it failed to dampen the spirits of graduates, who proudly donned a cap and gown on the big day.

Among them was Dorcas Araromi, who has spent the past four years studying criminology, criminal justice and law at the university and said she is "really happy" to be celebrating her graduation.

University of Wolverhampton graduates gathered at The Halls on Tuesday

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, the 23-year-old from London said: "It feels really good, I'm happy that I am finally here. I do want to get the day over and done with because I am a bit nervous.

"I'm just really happy that I have made it the whole four years. It was a bit of ups and downs but I'm happy that the day has come.