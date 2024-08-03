Express & Star
Wolverhampton primary school opens outdoor learning area for pupils

A Wolverhampton primary school has opened up an outdoor learning area which aims to create a "calm and tranquil" space for its pupils.

By Isabelle Parkin
Staff at Hill Avenue Primary Academy have flung open the doors to the new outdoor space, called The Lodge.

The Hill Avenue school, which is part of Manor Multi Academy Trust, said youngsters will use it to explore nature and learn in a different setting.

The new outdoor space has been named The Lodge

It will also be the base for the school's "WildnWell" initiative, which sees children given support including confidence building, emotional regulation and team building skills.

