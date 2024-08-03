Wolverhampton primary school opens outdoor learning area for pupils

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staff at Hill Avenue Primary Academy have flung open the doors to the new outdoor space, called The Lodge.

The Hill Avenue school, which is part of Manor Multi Academy Trust, said youngsters will use it to explore nature and learn in a different setting.

It will also be the base for the school's "WildnWell" initiative, which sees children given support including confidence building, emotional regulation and team building skills.