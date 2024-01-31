Concerns raised over standards of RE in schools

Ofsted have reported a number of findings to the city’s Standing Advisory Council on Religious Education (SACRE) stating that schools are not addressing issues on the RE curriculum that pupils will need to learn about in order to deal with the inevitable challenges they will face as adults.

Their fears have now been forwarded to government, requesting improved guidelines and clearer expectations about the depth of the RE curriculum they are expected to teach, and the topics they need to focus on as priority.

A report to Wolverhampton SACRE, which is due to discuss the findings next Wednesday (February 7), said: “In too many of our primary and secondary schools, the religious education that pupils receive is of a poor quality and not fit for purpose, leaving them ill-equipped for some of the complexities of contemporary society.

“Although it is a statutory subject, schools often consider RE as an afterthought and under-value it.

"It is a complex subject and the lack of clarity and support from government makes the job of schools even harder. Some steer through these challenges well, but most do not.

“All too often, schools do not teach topics in the RE curriculum deeply enough for pupils to develop a substantial understanding of the subject matter.

"All pupils should develop a broad and secure knowledge of the complexity of religious and non-religious traditions.

“It will take a coordinated effort to improve the quality of RE in schools.

They need high-quality professional development to teach it well, and curriculum publishers need to identify clearly what pupils will learn and when.

The government should provide clear expectations about RE provision in schools.

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, cabinet member for jobs, skills and education and a member of the city’s SACRE, said: “Nationally there is a real shortage of RE teachers in general, but our service is actively seeking out and sourcing training packages to enable those individuals who are willing, and indeed would like to teach this subject, to be properly equipped to do it to the highest standards.

“As people living in Wolverhampton know, we have a very effective and proactive multi-faith group here, and they are always willing to support our service’s endeavours with regard to this.”

The National Association of Teachers of Religious Education (NATRE), which oversees the work done by SACRE, is the UK’s largest membership organisation for RE teachers, working to promote, defend and support them.

It does this through producing high-quality resources, lobbying government and being involved in conversations with the Department for Education (DfE), Ofsted and local authorities.