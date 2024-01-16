E-ACT Willenhall Academy, on Furzbank Way, Willenhall, officially welcomed the new head Tim Marston this month.

The announcement comes following the school's latest Ofsted inspection in December, which saw it handed another 'requires improvement' rating; its third rating below 'good' since opening in 2012.

Mr Marston unofficially started at the school in December – a month earlier than planned.

The new head previously acted in the role of headteacher at three other schools, with a particular focus on special needs and education.

Mr Marston said: "I am thrilled to be the new headteacher at Willenhall, I’ve had a fantastic welcome and the school is full of brilliant students.

"My focus is on ensuring that every student at Willenhall is able to thrive in their time with us and I believe my role is to ensure that every day at the school is calm, purposeful, and welcoming for all."

The school has struggled to reach ratings above 'requires improvement' since opening, with Mr Marston hoping to bring a fresh and determined energy to the school, and his core aim being to drive up the standards.

Mr Marston continued: "Schools are measured nationally in a number of ways, and it is fair to say that we have work to do to become the school that our local community deserves - but I am clear that Willenhall will improve under my leadership.

"In the five years that students spend with us, my mission is to help them academically flourish whilst also helping them develop and become inspired as young people."