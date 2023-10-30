College moves construction courses after huge investment into new carpentry workshop

Cannock College

South Staffordshire College has moved its construction courses from Rodbaston College to Cannock College, following a successful funding bid to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Cannock Chase Council.

Thanks to £397,954 from the UKSPF, the college has been able to build a bespoke carpentry workshop for both site and bench carpentry and purpose-built wet trades workshops to support the delivery of brick, flooring and painting.

Within the Cannock Chase district, nine out of the top 10 occupations held by people are within construction specialisms.

The area also has over 20 per cent more job openings within construction than the national average.

Education bosses say Cannock College is perfectly placed to support young people and adults within the area to gain valuable skills and experience to secure sustainable employment within the construction sector and fill existing job openings.

The college will also support people already working within the construction sector to gain higher level skills to help increase their earning potential.

Andy Cartwright, director of faculty for technology, business and service industries at South Staffordshire College said: “South Staffordshire College, in partnership with Cannock Chase Council, has secured nearly £400,000 in funding from the UKSPF.

"With industry experts in our staff, many of whom are former construction professionals, we are dedicated to addressing the skills shortage in the Cannock Chase district.

"This investment enables us to provide tailored training, supporting local businesses and meeting the urgent needs of our community.”

Kirk Hookham, deputy CEO at South Staffordshire College, said: “It gives me immense pleasure to see South Staffordshire College bring construction training into Cannock Chase.

"With a background in construction myself I know very well the opportunities this industry provides for those who work within it.

"Training the next generation of builders to provide the houses, shops, factories, leisure facilities and infrastructure we rely on is crucial not only in Cannock Chase but nationally.