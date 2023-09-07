Good Ofsted rating for alternative provision school, but inspectors warn 'suspensions are too high'

The Ladder School in Walsall has received a 'Good' Ofsted rating, but inspectors have warned that suspension rates are too high.

The Ladder School, which is part of The Mercian Trust, is attended by young people aged 13-18 who are at risk of exclusion from mainstream provision.

Ofsted inspectors praised school leaders for "leading with integrity and determination", but did highlight in their report that "too many pupils miss too many days of their education" due to exclusions.

In their report, inspectors said of The Ladder School: "Pupils join The Ladder School after a tricky and difficult educational journey. Many have lost faith in school, struggle to manage their behaviour and see little point in attending. Staff address this head-on.

"They work alongside each pupil with kindness, consideration and determination. Over time, this helps pupils to attend well, reconnect with their learning and prepares them for life beyond school.

"Leaders lead with integrity and determination. They are ambitious for all pupils. They do not use pupils’ chequered experience of education to excuse low standards. Instead, they demand the best from pupils."

Addressing the curriculum, inspectors said: "Leaders have thought carefully about the curriculum that pupils will learn. They have put English, mathematics and science at its heart.

"This is complemented by a range of vocational options that tap into pupils’ interests and aspirations. This helps equip pupils with the skills, knowledge and qualifications needed for their next steps. This is especially so in the sixth form which offers students a unique and tailored experience."

When addressing where the school could improve, inspectors said that the curriculum had not been implemented consistently well in all academic, vocational and personal development lessons.

Addressing the high number of suspensions at the school, they said: "Despite leaders’ continued efforts, the number of days that pupils miss through being suspended from school remains too high.

"This means that too many pupils miss too many days of their education. Leaders should continue to be innovative and creative to reduce the number of days that pupils miss from school due to suspensions."

The Ladder School opened its doors to its first students in 2019 and is located in a purpose-built building in the St Matthew’s Education Campus in the heart of Walsall.

Chris Bury, principal at The Ladder School, said: "I am so proud of the hard work and dedication of the staff, who work tirelessly to make a difference for the lives of the young people we serve.

"This report really captures a flavour of the great things we do at The Ladder School and is the reason why we are the go-to place for alternative provision in Walsall.”

Dan Parkes, CEO of The Mercian Trust, added: "Our Trust is a diverse family of schools unified by our shared commitment to increasing opportunities and improving outcomes for students, particularly disadvantaged students, those with SEND and those more likely to face discrimination.

"The Ladder School is critically important to our Trust and other schools in our locality in enabling us to meet students' needs when they may have lost faith in school or struggle to manage their behaviour.

"I am proud that Ofsted have seen what we see on a day-to-day basis - our staff at the school have high expectations, tackle behaviour head on and work with each and every student with kindness and determination.