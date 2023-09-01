Wednesbury school affected by crumble-risk concrete warns parents of potential disruption to start of new academic year

Deputy head banned from teaching 'after using excessive force' towards pupils at SEND school
Premium
A school in Wednesbury has warned parents about potential disruption to the start of the new academic year after a survey revealed a building made with aerated concrete that is liable to sudden collapse.
Yesterday, it was revealed that more than 150 schools, nurseries and colleges in England had been told by the Government to close classrooms and other buildings that contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).