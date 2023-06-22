Two dozen schools pitch in at latest West Midlands Maths Championship

Winners Blanford Mere Primary School

The day saw 24 schools compete for the title at Priory Primary, 12 in the year three and four category and 12 more in the year five and six bracket.

The youngsters turned their hand to an exciting range of mathematical challenges, puzzles and problem-solving tasks. All 24 had already done well to go through to the final, after over 80 competed in the heats in February.

It was organised and hosted by maths teacher Helen Owens, who has her own education company.

The competition attracted sponsors from Dudley Building Society to Kinver Light Operatic Society and from supermarkets Waitrose and Sainsbury's to the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and award-winning education company TT Rockstars.

In the morning, Lightwoods Primary Academy from Oldbury came first in the year three and four category, with Roberts Primary School Dudley second and Glynne Primary School Kingswinford third.

Then in the afternoon's year five and six category, Blanford Mere from Kingswinford took the trophy, with Gigmill Primary Stourbridge second and Belle Vue Primary, Wordsley in third.

Representatives of Dudley Building Society and borough mayor Andrea Goddard were on hand to give out the prizes.

But Helen, who has been hosting and organising the competition for eight years, said all the pupils were winners.

She said: "There was such enthusiasm and hard work went into the competition which is designed to explore a range of mathematical challenges and problems in a fun way.

"The pupils and staff at Priory Primary were wonderful hosts, they have such a good school and it was great to see the passion for the subject and to have so many sponsors, most of them from within the immediate area of the competing schools."