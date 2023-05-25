Developers break ground on new £1.4 million centre at Kidderminster College

Mark Chandler, Steve Fisher, Cat Lewis, Brett O'Reilly and Phil Coleman pictured at the site

Developers have broke ground on the site of the Construction and Automotive Green Technology Centre, which has been commissioned for construction and motor vehicle students at the college.

The facility will give students practical experience and skills training in modern methods of construction, as the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles continues to rise.

Cat Lewis, principal of Kidderminster College, said: "We're delighted to announce the construction of our new Construction and Automotive Green Technology Centre, made possible through our partnerships with owners and developers Gemini Property, and Worcestershire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

"The facility will provide a cutting-edge space for learners to learn using the latest equipment and modern methods of construction and will enable us to put green skills and sustainability at the centre of our curriculum.

"Our vision for Kidderminster College is to be an exceptional local college, making a real difference to the lives and opportunities of our community and this centre will open a wealth of opportunities to further develop and align our curriculum through the expansion of Higher Technical Qualifications, T-Levels and industry-based professional qualifications, all of which futureproof our local and regional workforce."

The project has been funded with the help the Government’s Getting Building Fund through Worcestershire Local Enterprise Partnership and Kidderminster College, along with the National College Group who is matching the bid.

Gary Woodman, chief executive of the Worcestershire Local Enterprise Partnership, added: "I am pleased to see construction begin at Kidderminster College's new Construction and Automotive Green Technology Centre.

"Via the Government’s Getting Building Fund, we have been able to invest in this site to help train the county’s next wave of construction and automotive specialists, recognising and responding to the gap we have in skills in this area and the opportunities with the rise of electric and hybrid vehicles as well as a new state of the art construction methods."

Kidderminster College have entered into a long-term lease for the building with the owner and developer of the site, Gemini Property.

Tim Hopkins, owner, and CEO of the property company, added: "We own and operate over 100 sites in the UK, but the Kidderminster site has always been close to my heart and is a strategic priority with Kidderminster being my hometown.

"Employment and skills nationally, not just locally, is a key driver for me, so to be able to successfully complete a deal with Kidderminster College, putting this site at the forefront of technical training, and creating employment in the Wyre Forest and the wider area starts to realise the aspirations that we have for this site."