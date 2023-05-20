Kidderminster headteacher to step down after 12 years at helm

Pamela Leek-Wright

Pamela Leek-Wright, head of Holy Trinity School and Sixth Form Centre, will leave later this year.

She said: “It has been my privilege to undertake the role of headteacher and to lead such a unique school and community as Holy Trinity.

“Holy Trinity has changed significantly during this time, from a small independent school to a multi-cultural, co-educational free school, achieved thanks to the commitment and support of our dedicated trustees and staff, who continue to ensure Holy Trinity remains ‘a special place to be’.”

An all-age co-educational school in separate but cohesive primary, secondary and sixth form sections, children enter at the age of four and can continue through until their school education ends at 18.

The school has a strong emphasis on pastoral care and is supported by a house system that helps break down year group boundaries.

Mrs Leek-Wright added: “I am extremely proud of our collective achievements ensuring that within the ever-changing educational landscape and pressures of societal change, Holy Trinity has stood firm and not compromised in its undertaking to provide students with an environment that nurtures respect, empathy, and compassion, and enables life chances.

“I would like to acknowledge and thank Holy Trinity staff for the enthusiasm and commitment they show daily, they are an incredible group of very special people, and I am now looking forward to supporting my successor once appointed as they settle into their new role and wish them, and the school, continued success and happiness.”