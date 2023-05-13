Notification Settings

Time is running out for young citizen awards nominations

Wolverhampton Education Published:

Time is running out to nominate candidates for a prestigious city youth awards.

Awards vice chairman Mel Eves with last year’s runner up Emma Falconer and Wolves defender Max Kilman
The Wolverhampton Young Citizen of the Year awards recognise the efforts of young people who have gone that extra mile to help others.

Anyone can nominate a young person for the awards, which fall under two age categories, 13-18 and 19-25. The closing date is May 31.

Wolves legend John Richards, who has backed the awards, said: "There are many young people who deserve recognition because they have made a difference to the lives of others in their community, school, youth or voluntary group. But their good citizenship can only be recognised if they are nominated.

"With time running out until the closing date, people are advised to get their nominations in as soon as possible."

Nominees must live, study or work within the boundaries of Wolverhampton. The awards are run by the city's Rotary clubs and and are supported by the Express & Star, Wolverhampton Council and Wolves Foundation among others.

They have also been backed by the likes of Beverley Knight, Jay Blades and comic Doreen Tipton.

Winners will be honoured at an awards ceremony hosted by the city's mayor in September. Visit wolverhamptonyoungcitizen.org.uk to submit a nomination.

