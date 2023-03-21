Chance of a lifetime for Black Country school pupil awarded prestigious scholarship

Shaan Dulay has been awarded the Winston Churchill Scholarship to go to Harrow School..

Ten-year-old Shaan Dulay has been offered the prestigious Winston Churchill Scholarship from Harrow School, named after the past alumni.

Harrow’s Winston Churchill Scholarship is given to a child who 'demonstrates the characteristics of personal courage, wide-ranging thinking, a global outlook and who may one day change the world for the better'.

Shaan, who goes to school at Hydesville Tower School in Walsall, also achieved well over the qualifying 11+ scores for entry into Birmingham and Walsall Grammar Schools and had also been offered an Academic Scholarship at Hydesville Senior School.

He said he had chosen Harrow, saying it is a dream come true as for him, it's his perfect school.

He said: "I'm full of happiness as when I went down to have a look, it was the perfect school for me with the farm and I am really very much into the environment and drama and it all looked amazing.

"I was really surprised when they picked me for the scholarship as there were millions of applicants trying to get in and I didn't think I had a chance at it.

"I'm most looking forward to seeing the library as it's three levels and full of books and the theatre stage as it's big and I love drama."

Shaan will join the boarding school in Year 9, remaining at Hydesville Tower School until then.

Shaan’s parents, Baljinder and Onkar, said the family wanted to show with Shaan’s success that nothing is impossible.

They said: "As parents we have always been proud of Shaan's achievements, regardless of what he participates in.

"This scholarship he has been awarded at Harrow School highlights his dedication, hard work, and perseverance in everything he sets his mind to.

"We are extremely happy that his dream of attending Harrow, a world-renowned school has come true.

"Proud, is an understatement of how we feel about him.

"We hope he continues to go on and make a positive difference to the world and those around him.”

Raj Samra, Headteacher at Hydesville Tower School, said: “I would like to say how very proud I am of Shaan and his achievement in gaining the Scholarship.

"This is a testament to all Shaan’s hard work and support he has received from his teachers.