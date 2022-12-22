Schools put on alert over visit to region by former EDL leader Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson

Safeguarding staff in Dudley were sent a bulletin warning about active far right groups and the former EDL leader’s possible visit to the borough.

It comes amid rising fears that schoolchildren are being targeted by certain groups who are looking to gain followers or to incite violence.

Dudley schools were told: “This information has been shared with all Dudley Safeguarding Leads at their forum.

“There is now an Instagram group. It has 600 followers across two schools and is inciting football hooligans.”

The briefing says the group appears to be affiliated with far right groups.

“Finally there has been intelligence that Tommy Robinson is visiting Halesowen soon. He is a far right anti-Islam activist,” it says.

Concern has been raised about an Instagram page with 661 followers that is affiliated to Ellowes Hall Sports College, in Stickley Lane, Dudley and another that originates from Crestwood School and Sixth Form in Bromley Lane, Dudley.

The Ellowes Army Instagram page has 661 followers and its profile picture is of a hooded youth in a school blazer. The group’s motto is “Ellowes Army – No Surrender – No Ending” and the page states “year 11 – Pride of Invictus”.

Both schools are part of the Invictus Academy Trust. A spokesman for the trust told the Express & Star: “Several weeks ago we became aware of an Instagram account linked to a group of young people that appeared to mirror the language and imagery used by right wing organisations.

“Students from another of the Trust’s schools saw this account and largely mistook it to be about inter-school rivalry. While they set up a similar account, all indications suggest it was for very different reasons.

“We immediately took robust action where it was appropriate, and, in partnership with other organisations, worked with the students concerned to help them understand the potential impact of their actions. While we are pleased that the accounts have been inactive since then, we remain vigilant.”

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, led the English Defence League from 2009 until October 2013, and gained notoriety for being anti-Islamic and organising far right demonstrations. He has subsequently being convicted for contempt of court, fraud and other crimes.

The EDL has held several protests in Dudley, including during Robinson’s time as leader, often protesting about plans for a new mosque. In February, 2015 more than 1,500 people brought the town to a standstill during a massive protest.

Tony Barnsley, who is standing in for Labour in Hayley Green and Cradley South, has worked to combat far right extremism and racism throughout the West Midlands.

He said: “Tommy Robinson once led the now defunct English Defence League to tour the country, creating racial tension and violence in our towns and cities, most notably in Dudley town centre locally.