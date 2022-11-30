Walsall education bosses predict rise in demand for secondary school places

A new report said there was a forecast 296 shortfall in available places – above the agreed intake of 3,743 – in September next year and that shortfall of 255 was projected in 2024, 190 in 2025, and 193 in 2026.

Data shows the number of children starting in Year 7 as well as the amount of youngsters with special educational needs (SEND) will put pressure on existing schools in the borough.

Members of Walsall Council’s education overview and scrutiny committee were told the ruling cabinet will be sent a request for capital funding to be allocated to ensure capacity can be increased.

However, education boss Councillor Mark Statham told Monday’s meeting there was a surplus of available places in primary schools as well as sufficient childcare.

Analysis also showed there would be an increased need for SEND places across Walsall over the next four years, with a shortfall of 139 places forecast for September next year.

Councillor Statham said: “On the secondary front, demand has increased for school places across Walsall and a paper is due to go cabinet in December to request funding to enable 150 additional permanent places to be created from September 2023.

“Following a detailed review and analysis over the last three years, forecasts indicate Walsall is likely to see an annual growth in demand (for SEND places) of 6.3 per cent of statutory assessments,which in turn will lead to a need for additional specialist places across the borough.

“A paper is due to go to cabinet in December to request capital funding to create additional places to meet our forecast demand.”

He added: “There is currently sufficient childcare in Walsall. Overall demand decreased during the Covid-19 pandemic with nearly half of childcare providers reporting a decrease.

“However, latest data indicates the majority of childcare providers have reported levels returning to pre-pandemic.

“Current projections show a significant amount of a surplus primary school places in Walsall ranging from 9-15 per cent from 2023-26 academic years.

“The school organisation team is working with primary schools to review the impact of reducing demand and requirement for school places.