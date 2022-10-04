West Bromwich school's head girl heads to Cambridge with bursary from examination board

Sonia Sapkota celebrating her A-level results

Sonia Sapkota achieved A* A* A in her A levels at Phoenix Collegiate and will be reading Law at Cambridge with £3,000 each year as one of 15 OCR bursary students in the West Midlands.

Headteacher Mike Smith said: "Everyone at Phoenix is really proud of the achievements of our outgoing Head Girl Sonia Sapkota who is a worthy recipient of the OCR bursary award as she goes to Cambridge University to read Law.

"Sonia has been an inspiration to many other students. From Portugal to Nepal and Denmark her life has taken many routes and encompassed many challenges and changes as she had to acclimatise to different cultures, education systems, social norms and family values having been raised initially by grandparents."

He added: "Throughout this time a strong desire for success has ensured that she remained positive and resilient at each junction of her life. Above all else she wished to bring pride to her family and culture. A young lady from humble beginnings who is now beginning a new chapter as a student at one of the top universities in the UK."

"She leaves Phoenix having achieved A* A* A in her A levels, a truly phenomenal achievement. I am sure she will make a great impression in Cambridge."

Sonia "is looking forward to reading Law at Cambridge University" and is "grateful to OCR for the bursary" which demonstrates her academic achievements.

OCR chief executive Jill Duffy sent a special message to each of the students.

She said: "We are once again thrilled by the rich pool of highly talented and hardworking students across the West Midlands. It’s hugely rewarding for us at OCR to play a small part in helping these impressive young people with our bursaries.