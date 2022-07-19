Strike action planned at two Black Country colleges over union pay dispute

Halesowen College

The dispute over pay is between University and College Union (UCU) members and college employers, which involves Sandwell College and Halesowen College among 37 others.

The union says it balloted members after employers refused to improve a pay offer of 2.5 per cent in negotiations.

Almost 90 per cent of its members voted yes to strike action on an overall turnout of 57.9 per cent.

At Halesowen College, 82.8 per cent of members voted for industrial action, with a turnout of 78.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, there was a turnout of 56.4 per cent at Sandwell College, with 80.6 per cent voting for strike action.

The union is demanding the colleges increase pay to meet the cost of living crisis.

Employer body the Association of Colleges (AoC) has recommended a pay rise by 2.5 per but union bosses say staff pay has now fallen 35 per cent behind inflation since 2009.

This month a UCU report showed that the vast majority of college staff are 'financially insecure'.

The unions says it is impacting the mental health of more than eight in 10, with many being forced to skip meals and restrict hot water use to save money.

Seven in 10 said they would leave the sector unless pay and working conditions improve.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: "College staff have shown that they are sick and tired of falling pay and have voted overwhelmingly for strike action after employers offered an insulting 2.5 per cent uplift in pay.

"College workers have had their pay held down so long that the vast majority now face financial insecurity.

"Yet as the cost of living crisis bites employers want their staff to take a further hit with more below inflation pay rises.

"This is completely unacceptable and shows exactly why many staff are voting with their feet and choosing to leave the sector altogether.

"After receiving increased funding from government, colleges now have the money to begin properly paying their staff – and they must do so to avoid disruption when the new academic year begins in September."

Dates for the strike action at Sandwell College and Halesowen College have yet to be decided.

Halesowen College was unavailable for comment.