University of Wolverhampton suspends student recruitment to 138 courses

University of Wolverhampton's main Wolverhampton campus

The University of Wolverhampton is suspending student recruitment to 138 courses for the next academic year, bosses have announced.

Undergraduate and postgraduate courses from "across the university portfolio" are affected.

Bosses say the Covid pandemic has significantly increased its costs, while enrolments have been falling.

The university is now embarking on a "robust recovery action plan" which is understood to have included an internal cost-saving exercise.

Staff are also being offered voluntary severance payments under a "mutually agreed resignation scheme".

The university's interim vice-chancellor, Professor Ian Campbell, said: "As part of the recovery plan, we have been assessing subject areas using information such as enrolment and application data, the National Student Survey, Graduate Outcomes Survey, continuation and progression of students and student experience to ensure that our course offering continues to meet the needs of future students.

“This evidence-based review means we are looking to consolidate some areas and are suspending recruitment of new students on some courses.

"In the majority of cases, we are offering viable alternative offers for applicants looking to join us in September 2022. Current students on these courses will continue to be taught as normal.

“This will enable us to focus on developing course areas that meet the needs of our students and also ensure we prioritise providing an excellent student experience."

Speaking about the pressures facing the university, he said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly increased costs to the university while at the same time, like many similar universities, our enrolments have been falling with associated loss of income. This has been compounded by difficulties around overseas travel impacting international students during the pandemic.

“The reduction in student income, combined with increases in pay and non-pay costs including pension costs, alongside the impact of the pandemic, means the university is facing a very challenging financial landscape and a significant deficit in the current financial year.

“We are embarking on a robust recovery action plan which has included an internal cost-saving exercise across the institution and an external benchmarking exercise.

"We have also announced a mutually agreed resignation scheme, which is a recognised process through which an individual employee, in agreement with their employer, chooses to leave their employment in return for a compensation payment."

The university's branch of the University and College Union said it will affect students applying for courses at the University of Wolverhampton School of Performing Arts (SoPA).

In a statement on social media, the trade union said: "SoPA's students are largely from the West Midlands (65 per cent) and largely first-generation university students (70 per cent). Their education in the performing arts ripples out into the local community and the wider industries, and we are so proud of them.

"Courses will be immediately closed to recruitment, we have been told this is nominally for a one year period, but this is being carried out in tandem with large scale 'mutually agreed resignation' schemes with compulsory redundancies likely.

"47 courses are being 'paused' across SoPA - this list is across drama and acting, dance, musical theatre, music, popular music, music and community practice; audio technology and digital production arts for theatre. Current students will continue to be taught 'out'.

"SoPA are heartbroken and devastated for their students: we are deeply concerned for the future of performing arts in the West Midlands."