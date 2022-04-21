The Way youth zone in recruitment drive after pandemic sparks 're-shaping'

Sessions have been suspended for youngsters at The Way Youth Zone on School Street, Wolverhampton

Some sessions for youngsters at the site in School Street, have been suspended since before the Easter holidays after council chiefs announced plans to relaunch the service.

The Express & Star understands that at least 25 members of staff have left since early 2020, with bosses saying the pandemic forced them to "re-shape" how services are delivered.

OnSide, which supports the running of The Way, has confirmed that an employment tribunal relating to a former member of staff is ongoing.

It is understood a council-led probe was launched last year following a string of complaints from a whistleblower relating to the use of funds and staffing issues.

The upheaval at the popular site has seen founder patron John Gough step down as chair and replaced with Barry Fletcher.

CEO Carla Priddon has also departed, with her successor due to be announced in the coming weeks.

Others to leave include line managers, recreation staff and co-ordinators for sports, arts and health and wellbeing.

A spokesperson for OnSide, said: "Like many other organisations, the pandemic required us to re-shape how we delivered our support to members.

"During 2020 our sessions with young people had to move online, eventually evolving into small group activities once social distancing restrictions began to ease.

"As reflected across the sector, this contributed to staff numbers changing."

The spokesperson added: "During our relaunch we are recruiting new staff to join the amazing team of youth workers already in place.

"We continue to work with delivery partners to welcome young people to The Way, to deliver our mentoring programme and other targeted work, and will shortly be contacting members about additional drop in sessions.

"We are working with young people to develop out plans to relaunch The Way with an exciting new programme."