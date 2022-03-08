Notification Settings

Golden pupils celebrate Equality Award

By Deborah HardimanEducationPublished:

Delighted pupils and staff at a junior school were paid a visit by civic bosses for attracting a national award for being inclusive.

Ferndale Primary School headteacher Ruth Gillett with Sandwell Deputy Mayor Richard Jones, Councillor Karen Simms, Shace Phipps and Esha Allport.

Ferndale Primary School based, in Great Barr, was among 10 schools to be awarded Gold Equality Award.

The award scheme provides support and guidance for schools to promote diversity and showcase commitment to equality, foster good community relations, terrorism prevention and fosters spiritual moral, social and cultural needs.

Deputy Mayor of Sandwell Councillor Richard Jones the borough's education chief Councillor Karen Simms called into the Ferndale Avenues school to join in the celebrations.

Councillor Jones said: “It’s a real testament to the students and staff at Ferndale that not only are they only one of ten schools nationwide that earned this award but that they did so in less than half the time of most is exceptional. I congratulate them all.”

Ferndale's head head Ruth Gillett said: “This award shows how the importance the school and our students place on being a fair and safe place to learn and develop without fear of discrimination and with opportunity for all regardless of gender or of cultural, national or religious background.”

Schools taking part aspire to attain bronze, silver and gold awards to allow schools to work at an achievable level and build on a commitment to equality over time. There are opportunities to progress through the levels as programmes develop.

Ferndale was the only regional school to recently achieve the gold standard. And attained it in a mere eight months despite it usually taking schools 18 months to complete.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

