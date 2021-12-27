Walsall schoolgirl overjoyed as her Christmas card design gets PM's approval

Holly Flavell won Eddie Hughes's Christmas card competition

Holly Flavell from Beech Dale in Walsall entered her card featuring Santa and his reindeer, thinking it was just a school initiative. But she was overjoyed when she was told she had won Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes's annual card competition.

Now, Holly has a renewed confidence in her artistic skills and a new lease of life.

Holly's mother, Natalie Flavell, said: "Holly loves art but she's always criticised her own drawings, so this has massively boosted her confidence.

"She's always been very shy, one of the shier pupils at school, so she was shocked to receive a phone call from Eddie Hughes's secretary telling her she'd won the competition.

"We're so proud of her. We'd already printed the picture out before she won the competition for our family. Now we're getting it framed so we can put it up in her bedroom."

Boris Johnson and Eddie Hughes with Holly's card

Holly won a £50 voucher for The Entertainer as a prize, which she has since spent on a large teddy bear.

But most importantly for Holly, the Prime Minister was even sent the card and posed with her design for a picture.

Natalie Flavell added: "It was a big shock knowing that the card was sent to Boris for a photo.