Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall schoolgirl overjoyed as her Christmas card design gets PM's approval

By Eleanor LawsonWalsallEducationPublished:

A 10-year-old girl has developed a new confidence in herself after winning an MP's Christmas card competition, leading to Boris Johnson posing with the winning card.

Holly Flavell won Eddie Hughes's Christmas card competition
Holly Flavell won Eddie Hughes's Christmas card competition

Holly Flavell from Beech Dale in Walsall entered her card featuring Santa and his reindeer, thinking it was just a school initiative. But she was overjoyed when she was told she had won Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes's annual card competition.

Now, Holly has a renewed confidence in her artistic skills and a new lease of life.

Holly's mother, Natalie Flavell, said: "Holly loves art but she's always criticised her own drawings, so this has massively boosted her confidence.

"She's always been very shy, one of the shier pupils at school, so she was shocked to receive a phone call from Eddie Hughes's secretary telling her she'd won the competition.

"We're so proud of her. We'd already printed the picture out before she won the competition for our family. Now we're getting it framed so we can put it up in her bedroom."

Boris Johnson and Eddie Hughes with Holly's card

Holly won a £50 voucher for The Entertainer as a prize, which she has since spent on a large teddy bear.

But most importantly for Holly, the Prime Minister was even sent the card and posed with her design for a picture.

Natalie Flavell added: "It was a big shock knowing that the card was sent to Boris for a photo.

"Holly has been very aware of the Prime Minister over the last two years because of Covid, so to know that someone this important has seen her card has been the most amazing part of this experience for her."

Education
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News