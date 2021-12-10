Notification Settings

Omicron link closes West Bromwich secondary school site

By Deborah HardimanWest BromwichEducationPublished: Last Updated:

A secondary school in the Black Country has shut its doors after a link to the rapidly-spreading coronavirus Omicron variant.

Pheonix Collegiate School in West Bromwich
Lessons at Pheonix Collegiate, in Clarkes Lane, West Bromwich, were switched to online learning on Thursday after school chiefs were informed of a positive test result.

The site, in Hateley Heath, will remain closed until the start of the spring term in January,

The school's website stated: "With immediate effect, the school will move to remote learning strategy for the rest of this term following decisions made by the UK Health Security Agency(UKHSA) and Public Health Sandwell.

"Further information will follow for all parents/carers."

Sandwell Council said: "Public health has identified a confirmed case of the Omicron variant in a person associated with Phoenix Collegiate School.

"Having taken advice from Sandwell Council public health and UKHSA it has been agreed to close the school to avoid the variant spreading. All close contacts have been told to self-isolate and are being offered PCR tests.

"The rest of the school are being encouraged to continue taking regular lateral flow tests. The school is unlikely to reopen before the end of term. Remote learning is being put in place."

