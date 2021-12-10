Omicron link closes West Bromwich secondary school site

Pheonix Collegiate School in West Bromwich

Lessons at Pheonix Collegiate, in Clarkes Lane, West Bromwich, were switched to online learning on Thursday after school chiefs were informed of a positive test result.

The site, in Hateley Heath, will remain closed until the start of the spring term in January,

The school's website stated: "With immediate effect, the school will move to remote learning strategy for the rest of this term following decisions made by the UK Health Security Agency(UKHSA) and Public Health Sandwell.

"Further information will follow for all parents/carers."

Sandwell Council said: "Public health has identified a confirmed case of the Omicron variant in a person associated with Phoenix Collegiate School.

"Having taken advice from Sandwell Council public health and UKHSA it has been agreed to close the school to avoid the variant spreading. All close contacts have been told to self-isolate and are being offered PCR tests.