MP opens new Esports and cyber-centre at Halesowen College

By Adam SmithEducationPublished:

Halesowen College's brand new Esports and Cyber Security Suite is officially open for business.

James Morris with students officially opened the library

Halesowen and Rowley Regis MP James Morris officially opened the new facility and spoke to staff and students about the capabilities of the new site.

New Esports and Cyber Security courses were launched in September, and the college has invested in state-of-the-art classrooms and equipment, including a new purpose built Esports lab with high spec gaming stations.

Students have access to their own virtual machines thanks to two high specification servers in the Cyber Lab, as well as facilities for testing ethical hacking methods and networking skills.

The MP said: "I’ve been interested in cyber security myself for a long time, so it was really exciting to see this new facility and to see how it is benefitting students on this new, innovative course.

"Esports and cyber security are two growing industries with ever more career opportunities opening up. I wish the students that I met all the very best, and hope they succeed in whatever they go on to do next."

Principal of Halesowen College Andy Dobson said: "Thank you to James Morris for coming to open our new suite. We are really excited to be providing our students with state-of-the-art new facilities which will enable them to learn the skills needed to thrive in the IT industry of the future."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

