MP opens new Esports and cyber-centre at Halesowen College

James Morris with students officially opened the library

Halesowen and Rowley Regis MP James Morris officially opened the new facility and spoke to staff and students about the capabilities of the new site.

New Esports and Cyber Security courses were launched in September, and the college has invested in state-of-the-art classrooms and equipment, including a new purpose built Esports lab with high spec gaming stations.

Students have access to their own virtual machines thanks to two high specification servers in the Cyber Lab, as well as facilities for testing ethical hacking methods and networking skills.

The MP said: "I’ve been interested in cyber security myself for a long time, so it was really exciting to see this new facility and to see how it is benefitting students on this new, innovative course.

"Esports and cyber security are two growing industries with ever more career opportunities opening up. I wish the students that I met all the very best, and hope they succeed in whatever they go on to do next."