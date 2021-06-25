Schools in Black Country helping to spread awareness of LGBT+ equality

Dominic Arnall

It comes as research by charity Just Like Us found that 64 per cent of LGBT+ [lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender] young people have contemplated suicide.

Smestow School, in Castlecroft, Wolverhampton, and Mosley Park, in Coven Heath, Wolverhampton, are taking part in School Diversity Week; which takes place from June 21 to 25 and is run by Just Like Us.

The campaign provides schools with free resources, including free online master classes.

A spokesperson for Smestow School said: "This week is School Diversity Week. This is an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of our community and promote equality. Students will be learning about School Diversity Week in form time and in RSE lessons."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Mosley School added: "We are proud of our community school, where students and staff are respected by all members of our community school.

"During [School] Diversity Week, we are enhancing the knowledge and understanding of our students and staff around diversity and equality during curriculum lessons and tutorial time.

"Students will get to know some history on diversity such as LGBT+, taking part in activities in lessons that are bespoke to subjects including Art, Science, English, Maths and History.

"We feel strongly that all students should understand the importance of diversity and equality, not just at Moseley Park, but within our society.

"The school have set up a new ‘safe haven‘ club that runs after school weekly on Wednesdays until 4pm.

"Here, diversity will be celebrated and there will be opportunities for any student to seek support from staff."