Police share appeal after Halesowen man assaulted and forced to transfer £500 to bank account
Police have shared a photo of a man they want to speak to after another man was assaulted and forced to transfer more than £500 to a bank account.
By Lauren Hill
Published
The robbery took place on Bournebrook Crescent in Halesowen on the evening of September 9.
The victim required hospital treatment for his injuries.
Anyone who knows any information or recognises the man pictured is asked to contact the police via Live Chat on their website or call 110 quoting 20/812144/24.